Bafana opponents Canada must learn fast after Swiss setback, coach Marsch says

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Jacob Shaffelburg of Canada attempts to control the ball against Ricardo Rodriguez and Granit Xhaka of Switzerland in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B match at BC Place in Vancouver on Wednesday.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch said his side must quickly learn how to handle high-quality opposition after a 2-1 loss to Switzerland on Wednesday cost them a chance to play their knockout round game on home soil.

Canada, needing only a draw to top Group B and secure a round of 32 clash in Vancouver, started sluggishly against the Swiss and paid the price, conceding twice in the second half before a late rally fell short.

That means Canada will be denied home advantage when they meet Bafana Bafana, 1-0 upset winners over South Korea in Monterrey, Mexico on Thursday, in their knockout clash at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday (9pm SA time).

“Switzerland is a very good team, a very experienced team, a very intelligent team, and I think that showed today,” Marsch said.

What a brilliant goal from Canada 🇨🇦 vs Switzerland 🇨🇭



Wow.. beautiful pass , beautiful cross, beautiful finish 😍 pic.twitter.com/9VrJbjfFnC — Nabeel ☆ (@nabeel_mhd_) June 24, 2026

“We need to continue to understand how to handle those kinds of opponents, how to handle those kinds of games, and we’ve got to do it quickly because we’re going to be in the knockout phase, which is exactly where we wanted to be.”

Ruben Vargas broke the deadlock 40 seconds into the second half with a fierce low shot past goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, before Johan Manzambi fired home his third goal of the tournament to silence the red-clad crowd at BC Place.

Canada finally stirred when Marsch turned to his bench. Promise David scored with his first touch after Nathan Saliba diverted a cross back in his direction, and Alistair Johnston nearly levelled with a back-post header in stoppage time.

It was not enough, however, and Canada’s winless run against European opposition at the World Cup stretched to seven matches.

The only thing I feel is that when the occasion is momentous, players get a little tighter and their natural reaction is to hold back a little bit more, instead of going for it more — Canada coach Jesse Marsch

Marsch pointed to a tendency to tighten up in big moments as the key issue.

“Everything that we work on and work through is about really being aggressive and using our athleticism and our team speed.

“The only thing I feel is that when the occasion is momentous, players get a little tighter and their natural reaction is to hold back a little bit more, instead of going for it more.”

Marsch was determined to keep the mood positive despite the loss of home advantage.

“We wanted to be here in Vancouver, but we still have a massive opportunity ahead of us to find a way to push for the next match and find a way to still electrify the nation, even though it’ll be from Los Angeles.

“We came up a little short, and that’s unfortunate,” Marsch added. “But we’re in the knockout round, and we’re going to make sure that we’re up for it better.”