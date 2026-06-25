LISTEN | How Bafana hero Thapelo Maseko’s family reacted to ‘that’ goal

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Thapelo Maseko with parents Motsamai and Minah, and younger brother, Lucky, before he left for the World Cup. Photo: Supplied

Thapelo Maseko’s father Motsamai has described how the entire household erupted in screams of joy when the Bafana Bafana winger scored the winning goal against South Korea.

Maseko’s goal cemented South Africa’s place in the last 32 stage of the World Cup in Mexico.

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Motsamai, who watched the match with his wife Minah and sons Lucky and Bokang, described the moment as emotional and said Thapelo had made everyone proud after missing chances earlier on.

“Everyone screamed; he scored the goal.

“That was a big moment. God is great; he made us proud,” Motsamai told Sowetan.

Maseko scored the only goal of the match in the 63rd minute after he was set up by Tshepang Moremi on the edge of the box to finish low behind Kim Seung-gyu. The goal sent the country into joyous celebration, with none prouder than his parents and siblings watching the game back home in Kempton Park.

“I didn’t see what happened (after scoring),” Motsamai recalled. “Everyone took different directions and we took time to meet together again after the goal because everyone was all over the place.

“That moment was very emotional, especially for the younger brothers who were praying he would score after missing chances earlier on.”

Bafana play Canada in a last 32 match on Sunday (9pm SA time) after finishing second in Group A with four points. This is the first time South Africa has reached the last 32 stage in a Fifa World Cup.

Before the goal, Maseko had a few chances to score but failed to take them. Motsamai admitted the family was worried at the time but didn’t lose hope.

“It’s a big thing. We are happy because he once said that he can score a goal or two at the World Cup to lift his morale and return to his football standard.

“I’m just happy for him; everyone, including his friends, are all happy. He made us proud.

“Remember this is a big tournament, and it was like a dream, actually. He was trying to score but not having any luck, and finally he got a chance and scored. Everyone is proud.

“I saw him start panicking. I know him; once he starts that he will doubt himself, but I spoke to him before the game. We told him that he must make sure if he gets those chances, ‘keep trying until you score’.”

Motsamai, who works as a truck driver, thanked Bafana coach Hugo Broos for giving his son a chance again after a difficult spell at Mamelodi Sundowns before his loan move to AEL Limassol in Cyprus, where he has thrived and settled well.

“Big up to Bafana; I believe in these boys. I thank coach Hugo Broos and the technical team for giving Thapelo a chance again.”