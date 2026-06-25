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WATCH | Celebrations in Mexico and SA streets as Bafana beat South Korea

Fans in Monterrey and back home erupt as Bafana Bafana make last 32

Marc Strydom

Marc Strydom

Digital Sports Editor

Bafana Bafana players celebrate after their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A win against South Korea at Estadio Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. Picture: (Reuters/Raquel Cunha)

Story audio is generated using AI

Celebrations erupted among the few hundred South Africans in Estadio Monterrey and on the streets of this country after Bafana Bafana beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday morning to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup last 32.

Thapelo Maseko’s 63rd-minute winner in Mexico on Wednesday (Thursday morning SA time) saw Bafana upset fancied Korea and end second in Group A and make history reaching the World Cup knockouts for the first time at the fourth time of asking.

In a short turnaround, South Africa face Canada at Los Angeles Stadium in California on Sunday (9pm SA time) in their last 32 clash.

At the stadium, South Africans attending celebrated wildly with Mexican supporters as both their teams had progressed from Group A. Co-hosts Mexico beat Czechia 3-0 in Mexico City in Wednesday’s concurrent game to top Group A with nine points.

In South Africa, crowds took to the streets to celebrate a famous victory.

Here are some scenes from Mexico and around South Africa:

  • All the World Cup fixtures here
  • World Cup page here
  • All the group profiles here
  • Star player profiles here
  • Bafana news here

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