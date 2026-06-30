Bafana star Mofokeng to join Belgian side Union St-Gilloise: reports

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Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana playmaker Relebohile Mofokeng is closing in on a move to Belgium side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, according to reports.

The 21-year-old had an outstanding season with the Buccaneers, where he played a key role in the club winning a domestic treble, the Betway Premiership, MTN8 and the Carling Knockout titles. He scored 11 goals and provided nine assists in 36 appearances for the Buccaneers.

He also starred for Bafana at the 2026 World Cup finals, as Hugo Broos’ men reached the last 32 before they were eliminated by Canada on Sunday after a 1-0 loss.

Mofokeng put on a good showing for Bafana, where he started in the win over South Korea and played 45 minutes in the round of 32 clash against Canada.

A report from Nieuwsblad said the Belgian side have been tracking Mofokeng for a while and he has since agreed a four-year deal with them.

The report said Mofokeng is set to fly directly from the US to Belgium to sign a deal with Union St-Gilloise.

Should Mofokeng join the Belgium side, he will become the second player to play for them after Percy Tau in the 2018/19 season.

Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast midfielder Salomon Kalou believes Mofokeng has what it takes to succeed in Europe.

“Mofokeng is young, he’s got talent. He is playing for the team he loves and the fans love him here,” Kalou told reporters during a round of table with SuperSport

“The question is, do you want to move from there, or do you want to stay where you are and make your career here? That’s a choice that you have to make yourself.

“But if you ask me, he can play anywhere in Europe. He has the talent. If you get to Europe, you will develop yourself. When you know how to release the ball, when you know how to dribble, the decision-making moment, that will be the big difference, because he already has the talent.”

Sowetan