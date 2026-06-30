Mokoena rues ‘three more steps’ that could have stopped Canada’s goal against Bafana

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Teboho Mokoena of Bafana Bafana is challenged by Jonathan David of Canada in their 2026 Fifa World Cup last-32 match at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday.

It is the small margins that make all the difference at the highest level — that’s the lesson Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena will take away from his first World Cup.

It would be hard to criticise the Mamelodi Sundowns star, given his stellar performances in the two group games he played in the defeat against Mexico and the draw against Czechia, but Mokoena might have felt he did not give his best returning from suspension in the 2-0 last-32 defeat against Canada on Sunday.

Mokoena unusually gave the ball away on occasion at Los Angeles Stadium, which South Africa could scarcely afford against physical opponents who raised their intensity, determined not to let Bafana play and dictate the way they had in their excellent 1-0 final group upset win over South Korea in Monterrey.

The 29-year-old used the example of Stephen Eustaquio’s last-gasp, killer goal in the 92nd minute when the match had looked headed for extra time with Bafana in the contest, albeit trying to find a way off the back foot. Mokoena was close to the Canada midfielder and felt that with two or three steps he could have stopped the goal.

⚽️ 𝔽𝕀𝔽𝔸 𝕎𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 ℂ𝕦𝕡 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟞 🏆



🥅 ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Teboho Mokoena equalizes for Bafana Bafana as he converts from the penalty spot!



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🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #FIFAWorldCup #AllOfUsAllInKaofela pic.twitter.com/nGDXem6c6c — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 18, 2026

Speaking in the mixed zone after the game, Mokoena said the mood was sombre in the South African changeroom after the Canada defeat, despite the team having made history progressing past a World Cup group stage for the first time in North America.

“It was so quiet in the locker room. Everyone is sad — that’s how we are feeling right now,” he said. “We felt we could have done much better, especially with how we lost the game. I know we can be proud of ourselves for creating that history but the way we lost makes it still bittersweet.”

He was asked what lessons Bafana will take from their first World Cup finals appearance in 16 years.

“Of course, at the highest level the margins are very small. When you get your chances you must convert them. That’s the lesson we must take: you must be clinical.”

Hugo Broos says World Cup last 32 with Bafana one his best achievements. pic.twitter.com/OuuBdzjNHX — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 29, 2026

Mokoena was asked why Bafana appeared to have become defensive in the last 10 minutes, where it appeared the South Africans might have been playing to reach extra time.

“I think we were starting to lose the legs and there were too many counterattacks, it was back and forth so we couldn’t stabilise. I think that’s why the game was going either way [at that stage].

“How they scored, even me, I was in behind the person who scored and if I took three more steps, I could have stopped that shot. That’s what is eating me inside.

“But I can’t fault the effort from the guys. I think everyone put in everything and luck was on Canada’s side today.”

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