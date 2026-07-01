Pirates confirm agreement with Royal Union for the sale of Mofokeng

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Orlando Pirates have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for the transfer of playmaker Relebohile Mofokeng.

The 21-year-old travelled to Belgium on Tuesday from Los Angeles to finalise his move and will not be with the Bafana Bafana players expected to arrive home on Thursday morning from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Buccaneers have confirmed that the two clubs have concluded negotiations over the transfer fee.

A statement read: “While the two clubs have concluded negotiations over the transfer fee and structure of the deal, Orlando Pirates can confirm that the move remains subject to Mofokeng passing a medical examination and finalising personal terms with the Belgian Pro League side.

“The club can also reveal that an agreement in principle between Orlando Pirates and Union Saint-Gilloise was in fact reached before the start of the World Cup. Both parties made the joint decision to hold off on any public announcement until after the tournament, wanting Mofokeng to focus fully on the World Cup with Bafana Bafana without the distraction of transfer talk, and to allow the national team’s historic run to take centre stage.

“No further comment will be made until the process between the player and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise has been fully concluded.”

The deal comes in the wake of the talented 21-year-old midfielder producing some promising displays — notably as a substitute in Bafana’s 1-1 draw against Czechia and starting in the 1-0 win against South Korea — at the World Cup.

Sowetan