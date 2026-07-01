‘What he’s done for this team words can’t describe’: Williams salutes Bafana coach Broos

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos comforts a disappointed Ime Okon after their 1-0 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 last 32 defeat against Canada at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday.

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has sung the praises of Hugo Broos, saying the national team would not be where it is without the work done in the five-year tenure of its “father figure” coach.

South Africa had a mixed bag overall of a young team showing immense potential progressing past a World Cup group stage for the first time, though with searching questions on certain technical elements at the highest level at the tournament in North America.

The South Africans exited with a 1-0 defeat to tough Canada in the last 32 at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday, the co-hosts triumphing via Stephen Eustáquio’s last-gasp, 92nd-minute winner.

After starting with a nervy, undercooked 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico, Bafana punched above their weight progressing past Group A as its lowest-ranked team with a much-improved 1-1 draw against Czechia and genuinely impressive 1-0 win against South Korea.

Hugo Broos reflects on his tenure as Bafana coach.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/BJ0KPpot51 pic.twitter.com/Uyv7IKIi5f — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 29, 2026

Williams hailed the turnaround Broos brought to long-ailing Bafana, who are now competitive at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) again, achieving a best position of third in 2024, and have a side capable of going even better at the 2030 World Cup.

“I can stand here all night and speak about coach Hugo,” Williams said in the mixed zone after South Africa;s loss against Canada.

“The belief he’s instilled in this team since day one. I don’t know what he saw in us but he, on a daily basis, when people don’t believe in us and we have our backs against the wall, is always the one supporting and believing in us, getting behind us.

“What he’s done for this team words can’t describe. As a team we’re happy to have him and for the time we spent together. He’s inspired not only a team but a country. He’s brought the country together.

“When you see now the support Bafana Bafana are getting, it’s all down to the belief and what he brought into this team.

Hugo Broos says World Cup last 32 with Bafana one his best achievements. pic.twitter.com/OuuBdzjNHX — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 29, 2026

“Magnificent, amazing. What a human being. He’s like a father figure, a friend, a brother, a super-coach.

“We learnt so much from coach Hugo. And if it is his last [assignment], he can bow out with his head held high because the boys showed up today, they competed, especially at the elite level. Just proud to have worked with coach Hugo.”

The 74-year-old Belgian has announced he will retire after this World Cup, but made noises at the tournament he might consider staying on until next year’s Afcon in East Africa, if the conditions are right.

Oswin Appollis, 24; Relebohile Mofokeng, 21; Mbekezeli Mbokazi, 20; Jayden Adams, 25; Ime Okon, 22 and Kamogelo Sebelebele, 23, are among South Africa’s players who got their first taste of playing at a World Cup and showed they can compete on the stage in North America.

Khulumani Ndamane, Samukele Kabini and Olwethu Makhanya, all 22, did not play but were exposed to the environment. These players could form the core of a squad that can compete at two more World Cups.

The South African squad are due to arrive at OR Tambo International Airport at about 5.30am on Thursday.

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