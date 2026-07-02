Bafana learnt at the World Cup, now they must target Afcon win: Broos

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and captain Ronwen Williams during a reception on their arrival back at OR Tambo International Airport on 2 July from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bafana Bafana learnt from competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and now they have to keep growing and progressing, with winning the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) being the next target they should set, coach Hugo Broos said on the team’s return to Johannesburg.

The South Africans touched down to an enthusiastic reception at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday morning, having made history going past a World Cup group stage for the first time in North America.

Broos, who has announced he will retire from coaching now, but made noises at the World Cup indicating he might consider a short-term extension to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations in East Africa.

The 74-year-old Belgian said now the national team need to keep progressing, target winning an Afcon and be sure to go back to the World Cup in 2030.

WATCH | Hugo Broos praises Bafana Bafana's performance at the World Cup, calling it a moment for the nation to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/uCxHbYlZ1e — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) July 2, 2026

The coach was asked about the interest from clubs internationally in his young brigade who caught the eye at the World Cup. South Africa’s 21-year-old playmaker Relebohile Mofokeng was not among the returning players as he travelled straight to Belgium to conclude a move to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the top-flight Jupiler Pro League from Orlando Pirates.

“I said from the beginning that for a country like South Africa it’s important to be at all the important tournaments — and that is Afcon and that is the World Cup,” Broos said.

“When you play those tournaments it’s always a very high level. And even when you are not maybe ready to achieve [everything there] you can learn a lot.

“And you see that now in the past five years, how this team has grown and progressed. It’s not because we played the qualifiers. It’s because you are at that big event every time, every time playing against teams who are a high level and you learn a lot.

WATCH | Supporters welcome Bafana Bafana at O.R.

Tambo after their arrival in Johannesburg. Click on the link to read more: https://t.co/y15LrQrWlU pic.twitter.com/hZLtiQpcTW — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) July 2, 2026

“And this is something that now for the future has to go on. Because if you miss the next Afcon or the next World Cup, then you are again five years back, at the same [starting] point.

“So it’s very important this goes on now and that we even now become better. Because now, with the experience we have from that World Cup, I think we will become better.

“And become maybe [a team that can] play a more important role, certainly at Afcon, winning Afcon — I think has to now be the next goal. And certainly being at the World Cup again in 2030.”

Bafana captain Ronwen Williams was asked about Mofokeng’s move and the performance of former Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Thapelo Maseko at the World Cup. The 21-year-old winger revived his career on loan at AEL Limassol in Cyprus before a South Africa recall, then won player of the match in Bafana’s best display in their 1-0 Group A win against South Korea.

“Ja, I mean, this is special — two young players who have obviously got the quality, they’ve got the talent,” Williams said.

For Rele, it’s amazing. We’re all happy and proud. And the coach has mentioned this is what we need — more exports and players playing at the top level. That can only help us as a team — Ronwen Williams

“I think the move helped Maseko, because he wasn’t in a very good space. And we saw glimpses of that in the second half of the season for the team he played for [Limassol] and when he came back to the national team we could see it.

“We could see the energy, he was dribbling, he looked fit, he looked strong. And going into the tournament we knew we had a weapon in him because he is so deadly and powerful. And he showed it at that level.

“For Rele, it’s amazing. We’re all happy and proud. And the coach has mentioned this is what we need — more exports and players playing at the top level. That can only help us as a team.”

Bafana punched above their weight at the World Cup, progressing as the lowest-ranked side in Group A after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico, an improved 1-1 draw against Czechia and a genuinely impressive win against a strong South Korea.

The South Africans bowed out with a 1-0 defeat to tough Canada in the last 32 at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday, the co-hosts triumphing via Stephen Eustáquio’s last-gasp, 92nd-minute winner.