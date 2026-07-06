Mahlangu calls for South African coaching quartet to build on Broos’s legacy

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Prof Verne Harris, former Orlando Pirates players, Tebogo Moloi, Bashin Mahlangu and former Zambian soccer player, Kalusha Bwalya, at the official launch of Mandela Day at DP World Wanderers Stadium in Sandton. Mahlangu has thrown some names of top local coaches in the bag he sees fit to lead Bafana Bafana’s future.

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If Bashin Mahlangu had his way, Pitso Mosimane, Rulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mnqithi and Fadlu Davids would already be mapping out the future of Bafana Bafana.

“Those are the guys who I believe will take our national team to the next level,” said the man who made his debut for Bafana Bafana against Botswana in 1993.

“We have the right team ... a big thank you to Hugo Broos,” he said of the outgoing coach of Bafana Bafana, whose five-year contract officially expires at the end of the month.

“We must move on quickly because the qualifiers for the 2027 Afcon are around the corner in September.”

Fondly known as “Ayashis’Amateki”, this legendary striker for Orlando Pirates, who was lethal in front of goals, added, “It is not good enough that Bafana Bafana finished in the last 32 of the World Cup due to the quality team South Africa has right now.

But at the end of the day, they both took us nowhere.

“Yes, I understand it was the first time Bafana Bafana reached that stage, but we can’t always be reminded about it because, for me, that is like celebrating finishing second in the Betway Premiership.”

“Look, our ancestors as South Africans were with us when you look at our group ... we were supposed to cruise with nine points — clean. We will never be this lucky again.”

Mahlangu said the senior national soccer team needs quality coaching staff that will manage egos.

“Pitso, Manqoba, Rulani and Fadlu are the people to do that,” he said. “Pitso must be head coach and Rulani his assistant. Mnqgithi and Davids must be on the technical side.

“If you look at most of the players in the Bafana Bafana team right now, they were honed by Pitso, Rulani and Manqoba at Mamelodi Sundowns. So having those coaches around those players will be a continuation of what they built or started together.”

Asked which of the two goals by Simphiwe Tshabalala and Thapelo Maseko, truly, deserves to be celebrated, he said both. “But at the end of the day, they both took us nowhere,” said Mahalangu straight up.

Shabalala’s goal was the first in the opening match of the 2010 World Cup in SA between Bafana Bafana and Mexico, while Maseko’s sent South Africa to the last 32 of the World Cup, which is being co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Mahlangu’s teammate, Edward “Magents” Motale, said: “For me, qualifying for the last 32 was just a normal progression of a team.

“Life must go on, whether with Broos as head coach or not. For me that does not matter. If Broos goes, his assistant Helman Mkhalele will continue with the job.”

Sowetan