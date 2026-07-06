Sebelebele grateful to be part of Bafana’s history-making

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Bafana Bafana's Kamogelo Sebelebele is challenged by Ladislav Krejci of Czechia in their 2026 FIFA World Cup draw at Atlanta Stadium on 18 June 2026.

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Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana midfielder Kamogelo Sebelebele is grateful to be part of the national team squad that made history at the Fifa World Cup when they reached the knockout stage for the first time.

Sebelebele, who had an outstanding season with the Buccaneers after joining them from TS Galaxy, said being part of the history with Bafana excites him and will spur him on to do more in future.

The 23-year-old primarily plays as a right winger, but he is also versatile enough to play as a right-back.

“Generally, it was not an easy season because after the MTN8, I got an injury. I had to go to surgery, but I told myself that I must come back strong,” Sebelele told the media after he paid a visit to one of the off-season tournaments in the Vaal Triangle at the weekend.

“I wanted to go to Afcon in Morocco but, unfortunately, I was still injured. So I made sure that when I came back, I would push harder for me to go to the World Cup and, by God’s grace, I got a chance to be there to experience and be part of the history in SA.

“I appreciate that I was there. We went there as a team representing the country. Whoever was not playing was supporting those who were on the field.

“When we were there, our goal was simple — to win and go far.”

Sebelebele also took time to wish his former teammate at Pirates, Relebohile Mofokeng, well in Belgium after Mofokeng signed a four-year-deal with Belgian Pro League club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, saying he will definitely succeed there.

“He deserves it. There is no one who is deserving like him. He did everything here in the country. You saw he was dribbling us week in and week out,” he said.

“He must go out there and show people from overseas what he is capable of. I’m very happy for him and I’m sure they will see flames.

“One or two seasons he will go maybe to England or Spain. He deserves to play.”

Sowetan