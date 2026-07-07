We want to see many Reles in PSL, says Bafana star Mofokeng’s father

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Relebohile Mofokeng’s father, Sechaba, has revealed his desire to see PSL clubs Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns unleash another player like Rele, saying that would make him happy.

The talented playmaker has joined Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, and his departure has created a lot of excitement not only for his father, but also among local football fans.

Since his professional debut in 2023 under former coach José Riveiro at Pirates, Mofokeng has become one of the most important figures for both the club and Bafana Bafana. The 21-year-old left the country having won every title in domestic football, with his last title being the Betway Premiership crown last season.

“We want to see many Reles, next year Pirates must produce another Rele, Chiefs must produce another Rele and Sundowns from Vaal [Triangle], we will be happy,” Sechaba told the media during the Relebohile Mofokeng Foundation Annual Games at the weekend.

“We’ve been praying for this for a long time. Today it is happening, and we are happy for him. We would also like to thank Orlando Pirates for giving him a chance to show the world his potential, and he did that.

Wherever he is, [we’re] praying that after two or three years he can go somewhere again, and that’s how life is; you don’t want to be at one place for long. Everyone wants to improve — Relebohile Mofokeng’s father, Sechaba

“We are happy, I don’t want to lie. We wish him all the best in his new season, new teammates. I know he will do his best.”

Sechaba said the family knew about the deal, but kept it under the radar as they wanted Mofokeng to focus during the Fifa World Cup.

“We knew before the World Cup, and we were so happy. We would have loved to share, but it was hard for us to do that,” he said.

“It was simple to keep it a secret. He had to work hard, and the more he did that, the more people wished him to go somewhere. But if everyone knew about it, he was going to relax. The plan was to work hard so people can say ‘Rele must go’. We would like to thank everyone about that.”

With Rele playing in Belgium from next season, Sechaba is optimistic he won’t stay there long and will move to other big leagues.

“Wherever he is, [we’re] praying that after two or three years he can go somewhere again, and that’s how life is; you don’t want to be at one place for long. Everyone wants to improve.”

Sowetan