SA football rocked by death of Bafana star Jayden Adams, 25

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Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams celebrates after he scored the second goal in a 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane in 2025.

South African football has been rocked by the news of the death of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams at 25.

Cape Town Central police have opened an inquest after the body of a 25-year-old man was discovered at a property in Military Road, Schotschekloof, on Saturday morning.

The discovery comes amid widespread reports that Bafana Bafana and Stellenbosch FC midfielder Jayden Adams has died.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said officers responded to the scene at about 11:06am and discovered the body.

It is with profound sadness that Stellenbosch FC has learned of the untimely passing of Jayden Adams.



Jayden leaves a lasting legacy in Stellenbosch and an enduring impact on South African football. He will be deeply missed, and never forgotten.https://t.co/GGogFuJPG7 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) July 11, 2026

“An inquest has been registered for investigation following the discovery of the body of a 25-year-old male at premises in Military Road, Schotschekloof. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” Van Wyk said.

While no official statement has been released by Sundowns or the South African Football Association yet, sources close to the player and his club and former team Stellenbosch FC confirmed the news of the death of the midfielder.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie said: “The cause of Jayden’s death has not yet been confirmed, and I wish to appeal to members of the media and the public to exercise restraint and compassionand to refrain from speculation, while his family and Mamelodi Sundowns are given the space and privacy they need at this incredibly difficult time. Any official information will be communicated by the appropriate parties in due course.”

He extended his department’s deepest condolences to Adams’ family and young daughter, his teammates, fellow Bafana players and the entire football fraternity.

A circular sent by a senior Stellenbosch official to club members on WhatsApp stated: “It is incredibly sad to inform you that Jayden Adams has passed away this morning. The circumstances are not clear at this stage.”

Adams featured for Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup in North America last month.

Details of the circumstances of his death are still emerging.

The skilful central midfielder joined Sundowns from Stellenbosch in January 2025.

The winelands club said in a statement: “It is with profound sadness that Stellenbosch Football Club has learned of the untimely passing of our former player Jayden Adams.

“The club wishes to extend its deepest condolences to Jayden’s family and loved ones, as well as everyone at Mamelodi Sundowns, and calls for their privacy to be respected during this unimaginably difficult time.

“A prodigious footballer, he made his professional debut for Stellenbosch FC at the age of 19 and went on to make 139 senior appearances, helping the Maroons lift the Carling Knockout trophy in 2023.

“After joining Sundowns in 2025, Jayden continued to showcase his immense talent and he recently represented South Africa at the highest level at the World Cup in North America.

“A proud flagbearer for the Cape winelands, Jayden leaves behind a lasting legacy in Stellenbosch and an enduring impact on South African football. He will be deeply missed, and never forgotten.”

The South African Football Player’s Union (Safpu) sent their condolences.

“South African football has lost a gifted player, a proud servant of the game and a young life that still had so much to offer,” the union said.

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