Safa denies agreeing to one-year extension for Bafana coach Broos

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos before their 2026 FIFA World Cup match against South Korea in Monterrey, Mexico, last month.

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The South African Football Association (Safa) has denied reports it has agreed to a one-year extension to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’s contract.

Safa said in a statement on Wednesday its “governance processes regarding the Bafana Bafana technical team have not yet been concluded”.

There has been much speculation over the future of Broos since Bafana’s return from the 2026 Fifa World Cup, where they made history by progressing past the group stage at the tournament for the first time.

Broos announced well before the tournament that he would retire from coaching after its conclusion. However, he made noises at the tournament, with qualifiers for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in East Africa starting in September, about staying on in the short term.

📈 𝔼𝕍𝔸𝕃𝕌𝔸𝕋𝕀𝕆ℕ 📊



SAFA President Danny Jordaan says they will have a meeting with coach Hugo Broos to evaluate the team’s performance and map a way forward.



📹 #SABCSport’s @LonwaboMiso #SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/hYztXfrkbS — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) July 2, 2026

Safa president Danny Jordaan, greeting the team at OR Tambo International Airport, said Safa “needs to talk to Hugo Broos”.

Safa denied any agreement had been reached.

“Safa has learnt with concern of reports and rumours being circulated by respected media houses alleging Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has been offered or issued with a one-year contract extension,” the association stated. “Safa wishes to categorically state that these reports are false, unfounded and misleading.

“To set the record straight, Safa has not issued any contract to any coach in respect of the Bafana coach position. Broos remains under contract with Safa until the end of July 2026, in accordance with his existing agreement.

Safa remains committed to transparent communication and will make an official announcement on the Bafana coaching positions once the appropriate internal processes have been completed — Safa

“The association’s governance processes regarding the Bafana technical team have not yet been concluded. Therefore no decision has been taken and no contract has been issued or approved by the national executive committee.

" ... Safa remains committed to transparent communication and will make an official announcement on the Bafana coaching positions once the appropriate internal processes have been completed and the relevant decisions have been taken by the association’s structures."

Bafana lost 2-0 to Mexico in the opening game of the World Cup in Mexico City on their return to the tournament after a 16-year absence last month.

They drew 1-1 with Czechia in Atlanta, Georgia, then shocked South Korea 1-0 in Monterrey, Mexico, to reach the knockouts.

South Africa lost 1-0 to Canada in the last 32 in Los Angeles.

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