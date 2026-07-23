Safa ‘has spoken to a lot of us’: Mosimane confirms his interest in Bafana job

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Pitso Mosimane speaks during the launch of his book, Pitso Mosimane Youth Football: Coaching Manual at Sandton Southern Sun in Johannesburg on 23 July 2026.

Pitso Mosimane has made it clear he is interested in the Bafana Bafana coaching job.

The hugely experienced former SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly (Cairo), who turns 62 on Sunday, suggested he was not as impressed as some at the team’s performance under incumbent Hugo Broos. Mosimane strongly suggested he could take the national team to a higher level.

The coach said he has been among a few candidates already spoken to by the South African Football Association (Safa) as a “succession plan” to Broos.

Mosimane reversed his position stated in 2019 that he would not return to working for Safa, who he served as Bafana coach from 2010 to 2012.

Broos has been behind a revival for long-ailing Bafana, steering them to a best finish in 24 years of the semifinals and bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in 2024 and qualifying for a first World Cup in 16 years since hosting the event in 2010 and first as qualifiers in 24 years since 2002.

The 74-year-old Belgian, whose contract expires this month, announced some time ago he would retire from coaching after the World Cup but Safa and the coach are believed to be considering a possible short-term extension through the qualifiers for and finals of the 2027 Afcon in East Africa in June and July next year.

Bafana made history going past a World Cup group stage for the first time in North America last month, though that came in the new 48-team format, expanded by FIFA from the previous 32. South Africa exited with a last-gasp 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Canada in their last 32 clash in Los Angeles.

Mosimane, speaking as he launched his first book, Youth Football: Coaching Manual at Sandton Southern Sun in Johannesburg on Thursday, was asked if he would be interested in the Bafana job.

“I don’t know when the contract [for Broos] ends, is it available or not, but I know the federation has spoken to a lot of us about somebody to come in for a succession plan,” he said.

“[Safa asked], ‘What do you want, what are you going to do, what’s your plan, how do we take Bafana to a better level?’

“We are always saying we want to leave the jersey at a better place. There’s room for improvement.

“I left Mamelod Sundowns [in 2020] with the [2016] Champions League; did they get the second one [after me]? They did. So every level can be reached, can be improved.

“It’s not the first time we qualified for the World Cup. Carlos Queiroz did it. It’s not the first time we [did well in] Afcon. Clive Baker won it.

“So we can maybe talk about going into the next stages of the knockouts; yes, that we can celebrate. But being in the semifinals, quarterfinals [of Afcon], we have done that, let’s be honest.

“So that bar is high, but it has been achieved before. We cannot just say, ‘Oh, it’s a high bar and all that’. I mean, I left Sundowns, I had won the treble and they have won the league how many times after that?

“We can all do it. So no-one is really indispensable or [it’s a case of], ‘What are we going to do [if they leave]?’

“I mean come on – we can do a little bit better, right? Yes. With [Carlos Alberto] Parreira we never lost to Mexico, right? We were 1-0 up until the 80th minute. So come on, we have played Mexico before.

“So really it’s not something where you have to say how high the bar is. I mean come on, we have beaten Morocco man, we have beaten Nigeria, we have beaten Ghana. So let’s also be realistic of what has happened.

“We have been in the semifinals before of Afcon. Anything is possible, we can raise the bar, We have to leave the jersey at a better place. But, possible? Yes, why? Because they’ve been done before.”

Mosimane confirmed that now his book is done and setting up his development project, Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools, and book, he is available in the market for a coaching job.

“This was so important for me that I had to do it and it clears a little bit of space for me to say, do we go back to the dugout, what’s in there, why there?

“Offers are there every time. It’s time now, the preseason, some teams haven’t settled on their coaches. This is the time; they need to look now.”

TimesLIVE