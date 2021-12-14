LISTEN | Lewis Hamilton told team on radio race was 'manipulated'

The decision gave Verstappen a clear run on Hamilton in what amounted to a last-lap sprint finish, with the Dutch driver on fresher tyres. Hamilton was gracious, congratulating Verstappen and Red Bull for their victory.

Meanwhile, Hamilton was not robbed of a Formula One championship and Mercedes will look like bad losers if they appeal against Verstappen's success, the sport's former supremo Bernie Ecclestone has said.

Mercedes, constructors' champions for a record eighth year in a row, had two protests dismissed after Sunday's deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and have given notice of their intention to appeal.

“It is a complete and utter nonsense,” Ecclestone told Sky Sports News of the suggestion Hamilton was cheated. “I think it'd be the worst thing they could do,” the 91-year-old said of going forward with the appeal.

“I mean, looks like they're bad losers.” The Briton also said Masi had done “the right thing” and should not be blamed.