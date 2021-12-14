Sport

LISTEN | Lewis Hamilton told team on radio race was 'manipulated'

14 December 2021 - 07:50 By Reuters
Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain after the nail-biting race.
Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain after the nail-biting race.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton said on his team radio, “This has been manipulated,” after the Briton was passed by Max Verstappen on the final lap of Sunday's controversial season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The message was not broadcast on the world TV feed but was audible on seven-time champion Hamilton's on-board channel on F1TV, multiple media outlets reported. Reuters has requested comment from Mercedes and the governing FIA. Red Bull's Verstappen overtook Hamilton on the last lap to win the Abu Dhabi GP and claim his first championship after race director Michael Masi altered the safety car procedure to allow five cars between the title rivals to get out of the way.

The decision gave Verstappen a clear run on Hamilton in what amounted to a last-lap sprint finish, with the Dutch driver on fresher tyres. Hamilton was gracious, congratulating Verstappen and Red Bull for their victory.

Meanwhile, Hamilton was not robbed of a Formula One championship and Mercedes will look like bad losers if they appeal against Verstappen's success, the sport's former supremo Bernie Ecclestone has said.

Mercedes, constructors' champions for a record eighth year in a row, had two protests dismissed after Sunday's deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and have given notice of their intention to appeal. 

“It is a complete and utter nonsense,” Ecclestone told Sky Sports News of the suggestion Hamilton was cheated. “I think it'd be the worst thing they could do,” the 91-year-old said of going forward with the appeal.

“I mean, looks like they're bad losers.” The Briton also said Masi had done “the right thing” and should not be blamed.

READ MORE

Max Verstappen takes Formula One title with last lap overtake

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and his first Formula One title with a last lap overtake on Sunday to deny championship rival ...
Sport
1 day ago

Russell hits out at 'unacceptable' end to Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen's thrilling Formula One championship win in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday has been met with a mix of reactions, ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

F1 stewards dismiss Mercedes protests - Verstappen is champion

Formula One stewards on Sunday dismissed two protests by Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, an outcome that upheld Red Bull's Max Verstappen as ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | World Cup star Teko Modise recalls living as a street kid Soccer
  2. WATCH | TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi shockingly manhandled at Orlando Stadium Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates coach Davids on Peprah: 'I don't think we've even seen half of ... Soccer
  4. PSL executive committee to meet for fifth time to discuss Kaizer Chiefs ... Soccer
  5. RECORDED | PSL chairman Irvin Khoza briefs media Soccer

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...