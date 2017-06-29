The Sharks may not have developed at the pace at which they wanted to‚ but securing of a play-off spot under a new coach this season is far better than what the Bulls have achieved this season ahead of Friday's Super Rugby clash at King's Park.

For starters‚ the Sharks have collected 42 points‚ 12 more than Africa Conference one leaders the Stormers.

If the Super Rugby log was determined on points rather than conference positions‚ the Sharks would have had the possibility of playing for a home quarterfinal while also having the chance of putting the Bulls permanently out of the tournament.