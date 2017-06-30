Boks and All Blacks to win in style

I like the Springboks to win by a margin of 20+ points, given that half the team come from the Lions franchise and they are playing at home.

The Springboks dominated the French, winning the third Test by 23 points.

After all the international rugby of the past month, the exciting Super Rugby competition partially resumes this weekend.

This might be a week for a few upsets as tired bodies return from international duty and with some international stars being rested.

The break could have a bad effect on teams that have built winning momentum but all this will unfold over the next day or so. With the New Zealand and Australian teams not playing, all the local franchises are in action. These are my selections:

Sharks to beat the Bulls in Durban by 7+ points;

Jaguares to host the Kings in Argentina and overpower them by 12+;

The Stormers to be too strong for the Cheetahs in Bloem, winning by 10+; and

The Lions to continue where they left off (minus the injured Warren Whitely) and outclass the visiting Sunwolves by 30+.

Staying with rugby and the keenly awaited second Test between the All Blacks and the touring British and Irish Lions: a repeat of the 30-15 first Test win for the New Zealanders is highly likely.