Bulls power over Sharks for first away win of the season

The Bulls played their best match of this Super Rugby campaign as they convincingly beat the Sharks by 30-17 at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Friday night with man-of-the-match Warrick Gelant registering a hat-trick of tries.

In the process, the men from Pretoria, who have struggled horribly, registered their first away win while at the same time they handed the Sharks their first defeat at home in Durban this season in the competition.

In the bigger scheme of things, the loss does not hurt the Sharks too much as they remain in the knockout stage places with 41 points from 14 matches but for the Bulls the victory is meaningless as they are out of contention to progress to the next round.