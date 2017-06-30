Although the official announcement of which two South African Super Rugby franchises will be axed is set for next Friday‚ sources have confirmed the Southern Kings and Cheetahs are gone.

And they will be joining the European Pro 12 competition (which is likely to change its name to Pro 14) as early as this September. The competition features the likes of Irish giants Leinster and Munster‚ Cardiff Blues from Wales and the Glasgow Warriors from Scotland.

The introduction of the two SA teams into Europe’s Pro 12 competition could also mark the beginning of the end of the Sanzaar (South Africa‚ New Zealand‚ Australia and Argentina Rugby)) alliance in its current form.

Reports have been leaked that the deal has been done and TimesLIVE has ascertained that not only are two South African teams set to join the tournament‚ but a healthy split of broadcast rights has also been negotiated.