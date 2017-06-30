Rugby

Cheetahs and Kings heading north to European Pro 12 rugby

30 June 2017 - 11:06 By Craig Ray
A defeated Cheetahs team with Ox Nche on the ground and Francois Venter (L) during the Super Rugby match against Highlanders at Toyota Stadium on May 05, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
A defeated Cheetahs team with Ox Nche on the ground and Francois Venter (L) during the Super Rugby match against Highlanders at Toyota Stadium on May 05, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Image: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images

Although the official announcement of which two South African Super Rugby franchises will be axed is set for next Friday‚ sources have confirmed the Southern Kings and Cheetahs are gone.

And they will be joining the European Pro 12 competition (which is likely to change its name to Pro 14) as early as this September. The competition features the likes of Irish giants Leinster and Munster‚ Cardiff Blues from Wales and the Glasgow Warriors from Scotland.

The introduction of the two SA teams into Europe’s Pro 12 competition could also mark the beginning of the end of the Sanzaar (South Africa‚ New Zealand‚ Australia and Argentina Rugby)) alliance in its current form.

Reports have been leaked that the deal has been done and TimesLIVE has ascertained that not only are two South African teams set to join the tournament‚ but a healthy split of broadcast rights has also been negotiated.

Sharks appear to have better look about them than the visiting Bulls

The Sharks may not have developed at the pace at which they wanted to‚ but securing of a play-off spot under a new coach this season is far better ...
Sport
1 day ago

And that’s not all. Last month Sanzaar had an emergency meeting (via conference call) to try and unscramble the egg that is the culling of three Super Rugby teams‚ mainly to humour Australia.

The Australian Rugby Union (ARU) faces legal action from the Melbourne Rebels and possibly the Western Force if one of those teams is cut from Super Rugby at the end of the current season.

The difficulty for the ARU is that the deal was decided by Sanzaar before the ARU had fully worked it through with its franchises.

SA Rugby went to the London meeting in April with a clear mandate and a planned course of action knowing two teams were likely to be on the chopping block. They had a contingency plan with the Pro 12 in place. The ARU went with nothing but hope.

The upshot is that the ARU are now desperately trying to find a way to retain five teams to avoid an unseemly legal battle‚ even though Australian rugby cannot sustain four franchises‚ let alone five.

Lions coach Ackermann brings out his big guns against lowly Sunwolves

IF there was the notion the Lions would ease back into Super Rugby by resting their large Springbok contingent against the lowly Sunwolves this ...
Sport
1 day ago

Which brings us back to the Pro 12. The Cheetahs and the Kings are not unhappy about developments because they will still earn good money from broadcast rights (paid in pounds)‚ have less travel and probably a better chance of success.

Insiders at both unions have suggested they will be financially and physically better off than they are in Super Rugby.

The fissures in Sanzaar are developing into a cavernous void. South African franchises are coming round to the idea that they might be better served in a different competition‚ happy to leave New Zealand and Australia to entertain each other.

The Cheetahs and Kings might suddenly find players approaching them for contracts to extricate themselves from arduous Super Rugby duty.

The argument that SA teams are better off playing against NZ teams because they are the benchmark of rugby excellence is questionable. The gulf in class appears to be widening despite regular competition against NZ teams.

NZ rugby is also strong because of its relationship with SA. NZ is propped up by the vast sums of television money earned via Sanzaar‚ which is underpinned by a strong TV viewership emanating from SA.

Pat Lambie's situation puts concussion under spotlight again

Sharks and Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie’s career is in the balance with reports suggesting he will miss the rest of the season because he’s still ...
Sport
2 days ago

Without it‚ NZ wouldn’t be able to afford to keep its top players and very soon a player brain drain would have a negative impact on their rugby as well.

In terms of Sanzaar‚ the battle lines are quite simple – NZ brings the best quality and SA brings the audience and therefore the most money. Australia brings very little.

A move into Europe by SA teams will damage Sanzaar’s equilibrium and have a huge impact on NZ and to a lesser extent‚ Australia.

But the deal is done and SA’s first steps towards Europe are a reality. It’s only a matter of time before this move kills off the Sanzaar consortium as we know it. And for many‚ it’s not a moment too soon.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Baxter names Bafana Cosafa Cup squad with average age of 22.55 Soccer
  2. Bulls power over Sharks for first away win of the season Rugby
  3. Tembo‚ not Tinkler‚ on the bench for SuperSport in Confed game in Guinea Soccer
  4. Rassie Erasmus to return to SA rugby Rugby
  5. Onyango warns Sundowns of poor pitch in Ethiopia at his old club‚ Saint George Soccer

Latest Videos

#ANCNPC Zuma defines radical economic transformation and talks factionalism, ...
Jacob Zuma says ANC stalwarts 'are their own organisation'

Related articles

  1. Sharks appear to have better look about them than the visiting Bulls Rugby
  2. Cheetahs prepare to welcome the Stormers in what could be last game home Rugby
  3. Willemse to lead Stormers' line against Cheetahs Rugby
  4. Lions coach Ackermann brings out his big guns against lowly Sunwolves Rugby
  5. Tony Jantjies gets big break with Bulls Rugby
  6. Lambie 'out for the year' Rugby
  7. BRENDAN VENTER: Attack is the name of Boks' new game Rugby
  8. Pat Lambie's situation puts concussion under spotlight again Rugby
  9. 'There are times when things don't go your way,' says Sharks' Oosthuizen Rugby
  10. Whiteley out, but Lions not down Rugby
  11. ARCHIE HENDERSON: Sleep easy, the All Blacks are beatable Rugby
  12. Smith trying to keep sinking Cheetahs upbeat Rugby
  13. Leyds not in personal duel with Rhule Rugby
  14. Springboks captain Whiteley could be out for almost two months Rugby
  15. Injuries expected to force Bulls coach Marais to make adjustments Rugby