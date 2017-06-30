Erasmus‚ who left a year ago to take up a position at Irish province Munster‚ will return as the Director of Rugby to oversee South African rugby’s eight national teams and participation and management of 20 competitions‚ and the development of players‚ coaches and referees.

During his time in Ireland he was named as Pro12 Coach of the Year after leading Munster to the top of the log for the first time in six years as well as to the semifinals of the European Champions Cup. Munster won 26 out of 32 matches in all competitions.

Erasmus’s employment with Munster will terminate on December 31.

Allister Coetzee’s position as Springbok coach remains unchanged‚ said Jurie Roux‚ CEO of SA Rugby.

“Allister has done a great job to turn the Springboks around this season and I can categorically put to rest any idea that he is being replaced as Springbok coach‚” Roux said.

“We will do everything in our power to support him for the Rugby Championship and everything that lies beyond that.”