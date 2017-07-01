Lions put 94 points past hapless Sunwolves at Ellis Park

Too much power, too much precision, simply put, too much prowess.

That was the tale of this lopsided match in which the Lions resumed their Super Rugby challenge by thoroughly putting hapless Sunwolves to the sword.

Lions coach Johan Ackermann wanted his side to display the same intensity that helped them set the standard in the Africa conference against the competition's weakest side.

The question the Lions had to answer was whether they could summon that ruthless, relentless intent. They emphatically answered their coach in the affirmative.

Jaco Kriel marvellously led from the front in the absence of Warren Whiteley.