The Stormers will go into their penultimate Super Rugby pool match‚ against the Sunwolves this Saturday‚ without flank Rynhardt Elstadt.

Venter also received a one-week suspension‚ which is set until July 14‚ as the Cheetahs have a bye this weekend.

Venter will therefore miss the Cheetahs’ final match of the season against the Kings in Port Elizabeth on Friday‚ July 14.

Elstadt suspension terminates on July 9 as the Stormers have a game this weekend. In his finding for Elstadt‚ Foul Play Review Committee Chairman Nigel Hampton QC ruled the following: “The Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a low end entry point of two weeks‚ particularly having regard to the relatively minor nature of the impact.

“However‚ taking into account mitigating factors including the Player's admission of guilt at the first available opportunity‚ the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to one week."