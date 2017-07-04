Bulls coach Marais yet to decide whether to play wingers Ulengo and Ismaiel
Bulls coach Nollis Marais will wait until later in the week before deciding on whether to play wingers Jamba Ulengo and Travis Ismaiel in their penultimate Super Rugby clash against the Southern Kings at Loftus on Saturday.
The two wingers‚ who missed last weekend’s impressive win over the Sharks in Durban‚ started training on Monday and they are in contention for places in the starting line-up or either on the bench if they prove their fitness.
Springboks fly-half Handre Pollard‚ who missed most of the season with an ankle injury‚ also returned to training this week but is unlikely to be risked this weekend against the Kings.
The other uncertainty on the rooster this weekend is flyhalf Tony Jantjies‚ who was replaced early in the match against the Sharks last weekend with a rib injury.
While there is hope that the above quartet could still recover in time to play a part against the improving Kings this weekend‚ Namibian captain and flanker Renaldo Bothma is definitely out and faces a lengthy period of time on the sidelines.
Bothma‚ who was banned for four weeks earlier in the season for a dangerous tackle against the Sunwolves‚ will miss the remainder of the campaign after he suffered a fracture on his arm in the win over the Sharks last Friday.
Flanker Roelof Smit’s is another Bulls player who will miss the remainder of the Super Rugby campaign after scans revealed that he had a tear in his MC ligament in the knee and would be out for six to eight weeks.
- TimesLIVE
