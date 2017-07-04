Bulls coach Nollis Marais will wait until later in the week before deciding on whether to play wingers Jamba Ulengo and Travis Ismaiel in their penultimate Super Rugby clash against the Southern Kings at Loftus on Saturday.

The two wingers‚ who missed last weekend’s impressive win over the Sharks in Durban‚ started training on Monday and they are in contention for places in the starting line-up or either on the bench if they prove their fitness.

Springboks fly-half Handre Pollard‚ who missed most of the season with an ankle injury‚ also returned to training this week but is unlikely to be risked this weekend against the Kings.