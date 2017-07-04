Kiwis vow Lions Test revenge

The All Blacks are champing at the bit to get back out on the pitch and avenge only their fifth loss in more than six years against the British and Irish Lions on Saturday.

Scrumhalf Aaron Smith and lock Brodie Retallick both said they would have been happy to put on their boots yesterday, so desperate were they to right the wrongs of the 24-21 defeat to the Lions at the weekend.

They will have to wait until Eden Park to get stuck into the tourists again in a winner-takes-all deciding third Test at their Auckland fortress.

"Right now there's more pressure in the group. It's do or die," Retallick told a news conference.

"It would be good just to go to Saturday right now and not have to bother about the rest of the week.

"But we'll build well, and there are a few things we didn't get right on attack that we'll get sorted. There's a lot riding on it."