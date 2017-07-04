On the day when Stormers flyhalf Brandon Thomson was given permission to quit Western Province‚ skills coach Paul Feeney hinted that teenage sensation Damian Willemse is the future at flyhalf for the union.

He asked for an early release from his contract‚ which was granted.

Thomson had fallen behind Jean-Luc du Plessis‚ Rob du Preez and Kurt Coleman in the flyhalf queue in 2016 and fell further back this year when Willemse came bursting into the setup brimming with once-in-a-generation talent.

Instead of wasting more time‚ Thomson‚ who played for the Junior Springboks in 2015‚ asked for an early release so he could join the Glasgow Warriors on a full time basis.

He spent a few months there earlier this year.