The All Blacks will go into Saturday’s deciding third Test against the British & Irish Lions at Eden Park as favourites‚ but they have seldom been under so much pressure.

The Lions’ series was supposed to be a straightforward coronation of the All Blacks’ status as the greatest rugby team ever.

Instead the series has turned into a dogfight that has made the mighty All Blacks appear human after years of supreme dominance.

Since losing three Tests in a row to the Springboks in 2009‚ New Zealand rugby‚ until this series at least‚ has streaked ahead of the chasing pack.

The Lions were expected to be the final confirmation that this decade’s All Blacks are the greatest of all time.