Southern Kings' uncertain future makes them dangerous‚ says Bulls coach

Bulls coach Nollis Marais says the uncertain future of the Southern Kings in Super Rugby means they will be going all out to prove a point when they meet at Loftus on Saturday.

SA Rugby will on Friday decide which two of the country's teams will be dropped from the competition for next season with the Kings and the Cheetahs the likely candidates to get the chop.

“The fact that they may not be playing Super Rugby next season makes them dangerous because they will be looking to prove a point against us‚” said Marais on Thursday‚ after announcing the Bulls squad for the clash at Loftus.