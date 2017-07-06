Rugby

Southern Kings' uncertain future makes them dangerous‚ says Bulls coach

06 July 2017 - 15:52 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Bulls head coach Nollis Marais speaks during the team's training session and press conference at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on May 03, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Bulls coach Nollis Marais says the uncertain future of the Southern Kings in Super Rugby means they will be going all out to prove a point when they meet at Loftus on Saturday.

SA Rugby will on Friday decide which two of the country's teams will be dropped from the competition for next season with the Kings and the Cheetahs the likely candidates to get the chop.

“The fact that they may not be playing Super Rugby next season makes them dangerous because they will be looking to prove a point against us‚” said Marais on Thursday‚ after announcing the Bulls squad for the clash at Loftus.

“Most of them probably know what is going to happen on Friday when the announcement is made but they will come here motivated regardless of what is going to happen.”

Kings‚ who have won five of their 13 matches so far this season‚ are still fresh from their vital away victory over the Jaguares last weekend and Marais expects a ‘classic’ South African derby.

“They will be up for the game because they have been good all season long and we have to be on top of our game and this is going to be a classic derby‚" Marais said.

"The only team that gave them a hiding this season was the Lions and they are a good team. They have played good rugby the all season‚ they have travelled well and they are playing well together as a team.

"They will be up for the game and they have been good all season long.”

Bulls captain Adriaan Strauss said they are playing for pride in their remaining two matches against the Kings and the Stormers next week because their hopes of featuring in the knockout stages have been extinguished.

“Pride is at stake for us‚" said Strauss adding that their win over the Sharks last weekend was a good morale booster.

"This match is also important because we lost some games at home this season at the beginning of the year which was not good enough.

“It was a good and much needed win for us in Durban last weekend because the guys played with intensity and good attitude which is what the coach has been asking.

"We had a few weeks off before the match in Durban and there was also freshness which helped us to be able to fight for the whole 90 minutes.”

Bulls Team: 15. Warrick Gelant‚ 14. Travis Ismaiel‚ 13. Jesse Kriel‚ 12. Jan Serfontein‚ 11. Duncan Matthews‚ 10. Tian Schoeman‚ 9. Rudy Paige‚ 8. Nic de Jager‚ 7. Jannes Kirsten‚ 6. Ruan Steenkamp‚ 5. RG Snyman‚ 4. Jason Jenkins‚ 3. Conrad van Vuuren‚ 2. Adriaan Strauss (capt)‚ 1. Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16. Jaco Visagie‚ 17. Pierre Schoeman‚ 18. John-Roy Jenkinson‚ 19. Ruben van Heerden‚ 20. Shaun Adendorff‚ 21. Andre Warner‚ 22. Tinus de Beer‚ 23. Burger Odendaal

- TimesLIVE

