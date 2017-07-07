'Cyborg assassin freak'

Lock Maro Itoje has transformed in New Zealand from the baby of the British and Irish Lions camp into a cult hero whom fans believe can inspire a historic Test series win over the All Blacks.

The second rower goes into the series decider in Auckland with his ears still ringing from the chants of travelling supporters bellowing his name as they urged the Lions to a famous 24-21 victory in Wellington last weekend.

Itoje, 22, seized his chance, notching a game-high 15 tackles to help overcome the world champions.

He also produced a livewire performance that sparked his team-mates and the Lions supporters.

"He was immense from start to finish and the feeling of invincibility a young tyro like the England lock brings to proceedings should not be under-estimated," former Lions coach Clive Woodward declared after the match.

"It wouldn't occur to him for a second that New Zealand were unbeatable."

Perhaps more telling was criticism in New Zealand about Itoje's "cynical" offside infringements as the match hung in the balance.

He conceded two penalties but cost the All Blacks try-scoring opportunities, said local commentators, who have long championed the notion that rugby's best players operate on the edge of the law.

As the youngest player in the tour group, Itoje was given the task of looking after its mascot, a cuddly toy lion named BIL, which he carried around when they were welcomed to New Zealand in late May.

Itoje was not even born the last time the Lions scored a Test victory over the All Blacks in 1993.

Yet the rising star was hardly unknown before the Lions arrived.

He helped Saracens to last year's European Champions Cup and was part of the England team that this year equalled the All Blacks' record of 18 straight Test wins.

"There is a growing suspicion this freak athlete is actually a cyborg assassin sent back from 2029 to alter the All Black monopoly of rugby union," the Irish Times enthused in its pretour analysis.

Now that Itoje has shown what he can do, the hype has reached even greater heights.