At times‚ Super Rugby can be tedious business‚ especially when there is nothing to play for.

An example is this weekend’s South African fare where the Sharks‚ Lions and now-ejected Cheetahs are enjoying their break.

With this being the penultimate round‚ the Australian teams and their turgidity are back while New Zealand grapples with the British and Irish Lions one last time‚ and the Southern Kings‚ the Bulls and the Stormers will fly the South African flag.

The Southern Kings will probably be making their last visit to Loftus Versfeld as a Super Rugby outfit and will fancy a win.