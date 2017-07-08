Farrell penalty helps Lions draw series in Auckland

Owen Farrell slotted a 78th minute penalty to give the British and Irish Lions a 15-15 draw with the All Blacks and ensure the visitors tied the three-match series 1-1 at Eden Park on Saturday.

The match was not without some late drama, however, with referee Romain Poite overturning an All Blacks penalty in the final minute that would have given Beauden Barrett a routine kick at goal from in front.

“I don’t know, it has been offside for a long time and it turned into an accidental offside,” All Blacks captain Kieran Read said after Poite overturned his original decision. “We have to cop that.

“It’s hard to put into words... but what a series. Both sides going hammer and tongs... and (Lions captain) Sam (Warburton) your team played some great footy so congratulations.

“To my lads it’s a bitter pill to swallow but keep your heads up high.”

The tied series is the second for the Lions after they drew with South Africa in 1955 with the All Blacks winning the first game 30-15 at the same Auckland venue two weeks ago, while the visitors won the second match 24-21 in Wellington last week.

The All Blacks were reduced to 14 men early in the second half when Jerome Kaino was sinbinned by Poite for a high tackle on Alun Wyn Jones.