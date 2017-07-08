Rugby

Stormers not overly convincing but still cruise to victory over Sunwolves

08 July 2017 - 21:35 By CRAIG RAY at Newlands
Damian Willemse of the Stormers is congratulated by teammate Dillyn Leyds after scoring a try during the Super Rugby match against Sunwolves at DHL Newlands on July 08, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Damian Willemse of the Stormers is congratulated by teammate Dillyn Leyds after scoring a try during the Super Rugby match against Sunwolves at DHL Newlands on July 08, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

A hattrick of tries from Stormers wing Cheslin Kolbe for a second week running was not enough to mask what was an error-strewn and tactically poor performance that wouldn’t have had the beating of any other side in the tournament.

The Stormers’ laboured win over the tournament’s weakest team provided more evidence that their performances are falling away at the tail end of the season when it’s the time for an upward curve.

Eight tries and a final winning margin of 37 points was misleading. The Stormers missed 12 first half tackles and made 21 handling errors in the match while an experienced and normally influential player such as lock Pieter-Steph du Toit floundered.

Bulls suffer 10th Super Rugby defeat this season as the Kings run riot at Loftus

A day after their Super Rugby execution, the Southern Kings came to Pretoria and gave SA Rugby the middle finger by ransacking whatever remained of ...
Sport
1 hour ago

He wasn’t the only Stormers player to endure a bad night but he was the most prominent.

With a Super Rugby quarterfinal against a New Zealand team at Newlands to come in a fortnight, the Stormers need vast improvement if they want to progress to the semi-finals.

Admittedly they were disrupted by the late withdrawal of lock Eben Etzebeth, but that wasn’t enough mitigation for their disjointed display.

Their evening started promisingly when Kolbe darted in for the first try in the eighth minute but it was a performance of fits and starts.

AfriForum‚ Solidarity lodge complaint against racial quotas with World Rugby

Afrikaner civil rights movement AfriForum and trade union Solidarity have lodged an official complaint against racial quotas and political ...
News
6 hours ago

Flyhalf Damian Willemse contributed 13 points from four conversions and a try with fullback Dillyn Leyds scoring a brace.

Beating the Sunwolves was never in doubt, but coach Robbie Fleck will ponder why the sharpness and enthusiasm of the first six weeks of the tournament has given way to sloppiness.

The dire outing could’ve been a result of a combination of no pressure to reach the play-offs against a side that were coming off a 94-7 thrashing.

But the Stormers were guilty of not first laying a platform before launching into all out attack.

Farrell penalty helps Lions draw series in Auckland

Owen Farrell slotted a 78th minute penalty to give the British and Irish Lions a 15-15 draw with the All Blacks and ensure the visitors tied the ...
Sport
9 hours ago

The home forwards didn’t control the breakdown efficiently and they were too quick to play fast and loose instead of turning the screw before bringing their strike weapons into play.

There were smart individual touches between the handling errors and poor options. Wing Seabelo Senatla was busy and dangerous, and he scored a well-taken try on halftime.

Willemse was full of running and split the line several times, including for a spectacular solo try early in the second half while Leyds injected himself into the game and created problems.

The Sunwolves were better than last week, thanks to nine changes, and scored two well-taken tries through wing Teruya Goto and hooker Takeshi Hino, but they were outgunned.

Farrell penalty helps Lions draw series in Auckland

Owen Farrell slotted a 78th minute penalty to give the British and Irish Lions a 15-15 draw with the All Blacks and ensure the visitors tied the ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Their scrum was under pressue, but thankfully for them, there were few of those.

In the loose they largely held their own with flank Malgene Ilaua asking some testing questions of the Stormers defence. It didn’t always have an answer.

The Stormers will take the win and the bonus point, but they will also need to have a brief moment of introspection.

 - TimesLIVE 

Most read

  1. Stormers not overly convincing but still cruise to victory over Sunwolves Rugby
  2. Bulls suffer 10th Super Rugby defeat this season as the Kings run riot at Loftus Rugby
  3. England on top against SA at stumps on day three Cricket
  4. SuperSport stroll into Confed Cup quarters, set up date with Zambia's Zesco Soccer
  5. Frenchman Calmejane wins Tour de France eighth stage solo Sport

Latest Videos

‘We will continue to fight white journalists, not black journalists’
WATCH: Riot breaks out at Pretoria prison

Related articles

  1. Bulls suffer 10th Super Rugby defeat this season as the Kings run riot at Loftus Rugby
  2. AfriForum‚ Solidarity lodge complaint against racial quotas with World Rugby South Africa
  3. Farrell penalty helps Lions draw series in Auckland Rugby
  4. Confirmed! Rachel & Siya Kolisi are expecting a baby girl TshisaLIVE
  5. Amor Vittone receives 'threatening' mails from 'stalkers' TshisaLIVE
  6. Kings living it up on death row as they take on Bulls at Loftus Rugby
  7. Cheetahs and Kings out of Super Rugby Rugby
  8. 'Cyborg assassin freak' Rugby
  9. Sunwolves to face a Trokkie Rugby
  10. Southern Kings' uncertain future makes them dangerous‚ says Bulls coach Rugby
  11. D-Day for Cheetahs and Kings on Friday Rugby
  12. BRENDAN VENTER: These Lions play with pride and passion Rugby
  13. All Blacks under pressure going in to decider Rugby
  14. Western Province lock in three more senior Springboks until 2019 Rugby
  15. Stormers in flyhalf shuffle Rugby
  16. Bulls coach Marais yet to decide whether to play wingers Ulengo and Ismaiel Rugby
  17. Kiwis vow Lions Test revenge Rugby
  18. Elstadt, Venter each get week off after Stormers' dust-up Rugby
  19. The Lions break record en route to top honours Rugby
  20. Fleck plans to keep Under-20 star Willemse at flyhalf Rugby