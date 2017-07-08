Stormers not overly convincing but still cruise to victory over Sunwolves

A hattrick of tries from Stormers wing Cheslin Kolbe for a second week running was not enough to mask what was an error-strewn and tactically poor performance that wouldn’t have had the beating of any other side in the tournament.

The Stormers’ laboured win over the tournament’s weakest team provided more evidence that their performances are falling away at the tail end of the season when it’s the time for an upward curve.

Eight tries and a final winning margin of 37 points was misleading. The Stormers missed 12 first half tackles and made 21 handling errors in the match while an experienced and normally influential player such as lock Pieter-Steph du Toit floundered.