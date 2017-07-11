Sunwolves still in, but only just

After 29 Super Rugby matches over two seasons, Japan's Sunwolves have won only two games, but coach Filo Tiatia believes they "100%" should be in the tournament.

Their place in Super Rugby is secure for the next two seasons at least, but beyond that it is less certain.

The Cheetahs and Southern Kings of South Africa have already been cut from the tournament and will play in the northern hemisphere from 2018.

An Australian team is set to follow, while the Sunwolves remain untouchable until 2020 as Sanzaar attempts to help grow the game in Asia.

Japan's surprise win over the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2015 was a timely boost for Sanzaar, with the Sunwolves' entry into Super Rugby in 2016.

Much was expected of them but failure to secure all the best Japanese players from corporation-owned clubs and the late appointment of a coach set them back. And it's where they've remained ever since.

Two wins, one draw and 26 defeats in Super Rugby, with an average losing score of 19-44 is by some margin the worst return by any team over the past two years.