Rugby

Swys de Bruin appointed Lions head coach

11 July 2017 - 17:04 By Craig Ray
Newly appointed Lions head coach Swys de Bruin.
Image: Gallo Images

Swys de Bruin was on Tuesday officially unveiled as the next coach of the Lions and Golden Lions.

The Lions Rugby Company did not immediately respond to queries about the duration of De Bruin’s contract.

Alongside Ackermann the pair have created a formidable partnership and De Bruin’s elevation is a natural progression of the work they have done‚ which took the Lions to the Super Rugby final in 2016.

They are again South Africa’s leading team in Super Rugby in 2017 and still have a chance of ending the Pool phase of the tournament as overall log leaders‚ which would give them a home final if they progress that far.

Kings vs Cheetahs is not the end‚ but the beginning

The Southern Kings and Cheetahs‚ by the quirk of Super Rugby’s draw‚ which is calculated at great cost by a Canadian company‚ have inevitably been ...
Sport
1 hour ago

De Bruin will be the oldest head coach in Super Rugby next year but comes with a wealth of experience that includes stints as Griquas head coach (1998-2003)‚ SA Under-21 coach (2001) and head of the Sharks’ Academy (1996-97 and 2004-2012).

De Bruin is acknowledged as the brains behind the Lions’ superb attacking play that has seen them reinvent themselves as a free-scoring team.

Last year the Lions scored 81 tries in 18 Super Rugby matches and this year they have already notched up 78 tries in 14 matches.

They have also won 13 of their games this season.

Rudolf Straeuli‚ CEO of Lions Rugby (Pty) Ltd‚ said: “The Company is pleased to announce that De Bruin has put pen to paper for the position of Head Coach at the Lions.

Stormers won't retreat into shell at business end of season

Stormers forward’s coach Russell Winter believes the Bulls will provide precisely the right test for the team in the last Pool match of Super Rugby ...
Sport
1 day ago

“We believe it will bring continuity and stability within the different teams in the various competitions that we are taking part in.”

De Bruin is thankful for the opportunity given to him to extend his relationship with the Lions.

“I am thankful for the trust the board of directors put in me and look forward to the challenge.

"For now we are still totally focused on our campaign in the 2017 Super Rugby season.”

The Lions also listed players who would ‘remain’ at the union‚ but again‚ gave no immediate details of time frames and contract periods.

Stormers beat Brumbies to third Super finals spot

The Western Stormers clinched third spot in the Super Rugby's finals series with a smashing win over Japan's Sunwolves as ACT Brumbies lost their ...
Sport
2 days ago

List of players remaining at union: Warren Whiteley Albertus Smith Andries Coetzee Andries Ferreira (renewed) Anthony Volminck Aphiwe Dyantyi Corné Fourie Courtnall Skosan (renewed) Cyle Brink Dillon Smit (renewed) Dylan Smith Elton Jantjies Franco Mostert Harold Vorster Howard Mnisi Jaco Kriel Jaco van der Walt (renewed) Jacques van Rooyen (renewed) Johannes Jonker Justin Ackerman (renewed) Lionel Mapoe (renewed) Lourens Erasmus Malcolm Marx (renewed) Marvin Orie Robbie Coetzee Rohan Janse van Rensburg Ross Cronjé Ruan Ackermann Ruan Combrinck Ruan Dreyer Shaun Reynolds Sthi Sithole Sylvian Mahuza (renewed)

- TimesLIVE

Related articles

  1. Kings vs Cheetahs is not the end‚ but the beginning Rugby
  2. Lions fill Kiwi pockets Rugby
  3. Sunwolves still in, but only just Rugby
  4. Stormers won't retreat into shell at business end of season Rugby
  5. Southern Kings leave lasting impression in Super Rugby Rugby
  6. Stormers hope for better workout from Bulls than Sunwolves Rugby
  7. Stormers beat Brumbies to third Super finals spot Rugby
  8. The black Bok and the drug lord News
  9. Kings give establishment middle finger after Super Rugby drop Sport
  10. Unique tests await Cheetahs, Kings Sport
  11. Kick in the guts for All Blacks Sport
  12. Mobile Argentinians run riot and claim first victory in Australia Sport
  13. Stormers not overly convincing but still cruise to victory over Sunwolves Rugby
  14. Bulls suffer 10th Super Rugby defeat this season as the Kings run riot at Loftus Rugby
  15. AfriForum‚ Solidarity lodge complaint against racial quotas with World Rugby South Africa
  16. Farrell penalty helps Lions draw series in Auckland Rugby
  17. Confirmed! Rachel & Siya Kolisi are expecting a baby girl TshisaLIVE
