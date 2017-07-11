Swys de Bruin appointed Lions head coach

Swys de Bruin was on Tuesday officially unveiled as the next coach of the Lions and Golden Lions.

The Lions Rugby Company did not immediately respond to queries about the duration of De Bruin’s contract.

Alongside Ackermann the pair have created a formidable partnership and De Bruin’s elevation is a natural progression of the work they have done‚ which took the Lions to the Super Rugby final in 2016.

They are again South Africa’s leading team in Super Rugby in 2017 and still have a chance of ending the Pool phase of the tournament as overall log leaders‚ which would give them a home final if they progress that far.