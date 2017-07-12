Rugby

EW Viljoen ready for Bulls' Bok challenge

12 July 2017 - 16:46 By Craig Ray
EW Viljoen of the Stormers during the Super Rugby match against Sunwolves at DHL Newlands on July 08, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
EW Viljoen of the Stormers during the Super Rugby match against Sunwolves at DHL Newlands on July 08, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

It’s not often that a promising youngster has the opportunity to play directly opposite seasoned Test veterans‚ but that’s exactly the scenario facing Stormers centre EW Viljoen.

The highly-rated 22-year-old will come up against Bok stalwarts Jan Serfontein and Jesse Kriel when the Stormers meet the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday.

The Bulls duo have 29 and 19 Test caps respectively‚ which is more than Viljoen’ 14 Super Rugby caps.

Kings vs Cheetahs is not the end‚ but the beginning

The Southern Kings and Cheetahs‚ by the quirk of Super Rugby’s draw‚ which is calculated at great cost by a Canadian company‚ have inevitably been ...
Sport
1 day ago

Although the outcome of the clash is not vital as the Stormers are already into the play-offs‚ it could be a good dress rehearsal for next weekend’s Super Rugby quarterfinal‚ when they will meet either the Chiefs or the Hurricanes.

Viljoen‚ who has racked up impressive numbers this season‚ is also honing his midfield partnership with the fit again Damian de Allende.

The latter has been out for the most of the campaign with various injuries.

If the duo are chosen together to face the Bulls‚ it will be only their third start in tandem this year despite the fact that Viljoen has started 13 of the team’s 14 matches this season.

Swys de Bruin appointed Lions head coach

Swys de Bruin was on Tuesday officially unveiled as the next coach of the Lions and Golden Lions.
Sport
1 day ago

Viljoen has made seven tackle turnovers‚ 132 ball carries (for 954 metres) and scored four tries‚ which all rank in the tournament’s top 10 in each category.

Added to that he has made seven line breaks and four tackle busts and it’s clear he has had an impressive debut campaign.

But the challenges will keep coming in the next two weeks.

“It’s something I am looking forward to‚" Viljoen of the challenge of coming up against Serfontein and Kriel.

"I am going to approach this game just like I have approached the other games throughout the competition. But‚ I am definitely looking forward to playing against Jesse and Jan if they are playing.

Stormers won't retreat into shell at business end of season

Stormers forward’s coach Russell Winter believes the Bulls will provide precisely the right test for the team in the last Pool match of Super Rugby ...
Sport
2 days ago

"I got lots of respect for them. They are some of the best centres in the world and it is something to look forward to.”

Viljoen will also have to look over his shoulder with veteran Juan de Jongh back to fitness and likely to feature on the bench this weekend and Scotland centre Huw Jones training at full capacity this week.

Coach Robbie Fleck will be tempted to start De Jongh in the crucial play-off given his experience‚ but that’s not something Viljoen is focused on at the moment. "I definitely want to be first-choice.

"It is something I am personally working on‚ but there are always aspects of my game that I can work on.”

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Big-serving American Querrey knocks hobbling Murray out of Wimbledon Sport
  2. Kings priming themselves for a grandstand finish before Super Rugby exit Rugby
  3. EW Viljoen ready for Bulls' Bok challenge Rugby
  4. 'I want to show fans I deserve to play for Orlando Pirates,' says Norodien Soccer
  5. Cape Town City boss Comitis says Teko Modise is the final piece of the puzzle Soccer

Latest Videos

‘Don't let this alliance fall apart’: Best of Ramaphosa’s advice for SACP
Four family members found dead in Reyno Ridge

Related articles

  1. Last dance for axed duo Rugby
  2. Swys de Bruin appointed Lions head coach Rugby
  3. Kings vs Cheetahs is not the end‚ but the beginning Rugby
  4. Lions fill Kiwi pockets Rugby
  5. Sunwolves still in, but only just Rugby
  6. Stormers won't retreat into shell at business end of season Rugby
  7. Southern Kings leave lasting impression in Super Rugby Rugby
  8. Stormers hope for better workout from Bulls than Sunwolves Rugby
  9. Stormers beat Brumbies to third Super finals spot Rugby
  10. Kings give establishment middle finger after Super Rugby drop Sport
  11. Unique tests await Cheetahs, Kings Sport
  12. Kick in the guts for All Blacks Sport
  13. Mobile Argentinians run riot and claim first victory in Australia Sport
  14. Stormers not overly convincing but still cruise to victory over Sunwolves Rugby
  15. Bulls suffer 10th Super Rugby defeat this season as the Kings run riot at Loftus Rugby
X