EW Viljoen ready for Bulls' Bok challenge

Although the outcome of the clash is not vital as the Stormers are already into the play-offs‚ it could be a good dress rehearsal for next weekend’s Super Rugby quarterfinal‚ when they will meet either the Chiefs or the Hurricanes.

Viljoen‚ who has racked up impressive numbers this season‚ is also honing his midfield partnership with the fit again Damian de Allende.

The latter has been out for the most of the campaign with various injuries.

If the duo are chosen together to face the Bulls‚ it will be only their third start in tandem this year despite the fact that Viljoen has started 13 of the team’s 14 matches this season.