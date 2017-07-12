In a perfect world‚ the Southern Kings and the Cheetahs should have been gifted the prime time 5pm kick-off slot on Saturday to mark their Super Rugby farewell.

However‚ they will have to make do with the dreaded 7pm Friday night start at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium but the Kings being the Kings‚ they take whatever comes their way.

They‚ more than the Cheetahs‚ embraced their extinction and used it as a platform to embarrass six teams this season.