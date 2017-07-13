Rugby

Lions banking on Hurricanes favour against Crusaders

13 July 2017 - 12:46 By Craig Ray
A file photo of Warren Whiteley of the Emirates Lions in the lineout during the Super Rugby match between Emirates Lions and Hurricanes at Emirates Airline Park on April 30, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
A file photo of Warren Whiteley of the Emirates Lions in the lineout during the Super Rugby match between Emirates Lions and Hurricanes at Emirates Airline Park on April 30, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Lions have a big job to do this weekend in Durban if they have any hope of finishing with the most points across all of Super Rugby’s logs‚ which would ensure home advantage for the duration of the play-offs.

The top two sides are guaranteed the top two seeds going into the play-offs but the Lions would prefer not to travel to Christchurch for a final.

Last year the Lions missed out on the overall top place in the standings and traveled to Wellington to face the Hurricanes in the final after impressive home play-off wins against the Crusaders and Highlanders.

They never really emerged from the blocks in the final and were left to rue what might have been had the showpiece been played at Ellis Park.

Swys de Bruin appointed Lions head coach

Swys de Bruin was on Tuesday officially unveiled as the next coach of the Lions and Golden Lions.
Sport
1 day ago

This year there is a good chance history could repeat itself after the Lions took a ‘B team’ to Argentina to play the Jaguares earlier this season‚ and lost.

They did exactly the same in 2016 and it cost them a better shot at the title. So they will be hoping the Hurricanes can do them a favour on Saturday.

By the time the Lions take the field at King’s Park‚ they will know if they can still finish ahead of the men from Christchurch or not.

And then it will be up to them to finish the job. The Crusaders are in action earlier in the day in a big all-New Zealand derby against the Hurricanes in Wellington.

As far as the Lions are concerned‚ that is great news because the Hurricanes have a lot to play for against the Crusaders.

Kings priming themselves for a grandstand finish before Super Rugby exit

In a perfect world‚ the Southern Kings and the Cheetahs should have been gifted the prime time 5pm kick-off slot on Saturday to mark their Super ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Defeat would mean the Hurricanes would have to travel to South Africa to face the Stormers at Newlands in the quarterfinal while a win would mean a shorter trip to Canberra to take on the Brumbies.

From a travel and form perspective‚ the Brumbies clash is a more appealing assignment for the defending champions.

The fact that they’ve thrown all their returning All Blacks into match suggests that coach Chris Boyd doesn’t fancy a trip to Cape Town this season.

Flyhalf Beauden Barrett‚ flank Ardie Savea‚ scrumhalf TJ Perenara‚ centre Ngani Laumape‚ fullback Jordie Barrett and wing Julian Savea‚ who all featured for the All Blacks in last week’s drawn 15-15 third Test against the British & Irish Lions‚ return for the ‘Canes.

It’s an impressive cavalry to throw at the Crusaders who have also brought back some All Black stars‚ but interestingly also rested key players.

Kings vs Cheetahs is not the end‚ but the beginning

The Southern Kings and Cheetahs‚ by the quirk of Super Rugby’s draw‚ which is calculated at great cost by a Canadian company‚ have inevitably been ...
Sport
2 days ago

The entire All Black front row of Owen Franks‚ Cody Taylor and Joe Moody have been omitted from their starting lineup after medical advice.

All Black doctors suggested that the trio‚ who started each of the three Tests against the Lions‚ should be rested.

Coach Scott Robertson obliged‚ again underlining how the New Zealand franchises put the All Black first.

But the Crusaders will include fullback Israel Dagg‚ No 8 Kieran Read and locks Scott Barrett and Luke Romano‚ who were involved against the B&I Lions.

The omission of the three key All Blacks swings the balance of the match in favour of the Hurricanes.

And perhaps the overall title the way of the Lions?

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Sharks caught between a rock and the Lions Rugby
  2. Baxter expects Zebras to kick Bafana again in Francistown Soccer
  3. Sundowns defender Mzikayise Mashaba suspended for ‘substituting himself’ Soccer
  4. Stormers bring back their heavy ammunition for Bulls Rugby
  5. Masalesa declared ineligible to play in Bafana's qualifier in Botswana Soccer

Latest Videos

Jumbo salvage: Elephant saved from ocean in bizarre rescue mission
‘Taxpayers being milked, not the cows’: Maimane visits Gupta-linked dairy farm

Related articles

  1. French ref arrived at right call Rugby
  2. Kings exit with heads held high Rugby
  3. Kings priming themselves for a grandstand finish before Super Rugby exit Rugby
  4. EW Viljoen ready for Bulls' Bok challenge Rugby
  5. Last dance for axed duo Rugby
  6. Swys de Bruin appointed Lions head coach Rugby
  7. Kings vs Cheetahs is not the end‚ but the beginning Rugby
  8. Lions fill Kiwi pockets Rugby
  9. Sunwolves still in, but only just Rugby
  10. Stormers won't retreat into shell at business end of season Rugby
  11. Southern Kings leave lasting impression in Super Rugby Rugby
  12. Stormers hope for better workout from Bulls than Sunwolves Rugby
  13. Stormers beat Brumbies to third Super finals spot Rugby
  14. The black Bok and the drug lord News
  15. Kings give establishment middle finger after Super Rugby drop Sport
  16. Unique tests await Cheetahs, Kings Sport
  17. Kick in the guts for All Blacks Sport
  18. Mobile Argentinians run riot and claim first victory in Australia Sport
  19. Stormers not overly convincing but still cruise to victory over Sunwolves Rugby
  20. Bulls suffer 10th Super Rugby defeat this season as the Kings run riot at Loftus Rugby
X