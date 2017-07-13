Lions banking on Hurricanes favour against Crusaders

The Lions have a big job to do this weekend in Durban if they have any hope of finishing with the most points across all of Super Rugby’s logs‚ which would ensure home advantage for the duration of the play-offs.

The top two sides are guaranteed the top two seeds going into the play-offs but the Lions would prefer not to travel to Christchurch for a final.

Last year the Lions missed out on the overall top place in the standings and traveled to Wellington to face the Hurricanes in the final after impressive home play-off wins against the Crusaders and Highlanders.

They never really emerged from the blocks in the final and were left to rue what might have been had the showpiece been played at Ellis Park.