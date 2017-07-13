As he prepared for his last Super Rugby match as head coach of the Bulls against the Stormers at Loftus on Saturday‚ Nollis Marais said he had learned valuable lessons over the past two troubled seasons at the helm.

Under Marais‚ the Bulls have failed to progress to the playoffs of Super Rugby and he will be replaced by experienced New Zealander John Mitchell‚ who arrives in Pretoria next week.

As part of the coaching change that was confirmed in May‚ Marais‚ who has overseen 10 losses and only four wins in the tournament with one match to go for the Pretoria side‚ has been demoted to the Currie Cup team.