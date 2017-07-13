Rugby

Nollis Marais ‘learnt a lot’ in his troubled seasons at the Bulls

13 July 2017 - 17:06 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Bulls head coach Nollis Marais speaks during the team's training session and press conference at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on May 03, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Bulls head coach Nollis Marais speaks during the team's training session and press conference at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on May 03, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

As he prepared for his last Super Rugby match as head coach of the Bulls against the Stormers at Loftus on Saturday‚ Nollis Marais said he had learned valuable lessons over the past two troubled seasons at the helm.

Under Marais‚ the Bulls have failed to progress to the playoffs of Super Rugby and he will be replaced by experienced New Zealander John Mitchell‚ who arrives in Pretoria next week.

As part of the coaching change that was confirmed in May‚ Marais‚ who has overseen 10 losses and only four wins in the tournament with one match to go for the Pretoria side‚ has been demoted to the Currie Cup team.

Sharks caught between a rock and the Lions

It would be easy to say the Sharks are caught between a rock and a hard place‚ and they are.
Sport
3 hours ago

“The positives about this season are that personally I learned a lot. I learned more from off-the-field stuff‚ which was something new as I did not deal with it much at the lower levels.

"And I am sure most of you will know about the famous saying that‚ ‘Every level has got its own devil’‚” Marais said on Thursday at Loftus when he announced the squad to face the Stormers in the Bulls’ last match of the campaign.

Marais said even though he and the players cannot undo the damage that has been caused this season where they were reduced to Super Rugby’s whipping boys‚ he was proud that a lot of the youngsters were given opportunities at that level.

Stormers bring back their heavy ammunition for Bulls

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has brought back all his available big guns for this weekend’s Super Rugby clash against the Bulls at Loftus.
Sport
4 hours ago

“If you look at the squad there are a number of youngsters coming through the system‚ which bodes for the future of this union‚” he said.

“Take a guy like RG Snyman‚ for example‚ who at the beginning of the season struggled a bit but he is playing excellent rugby at the moment.

"You can also take a guy like Jan Serfontein who is now playing brilliant rugby and someone like Burger Odendaal‚ who has improved tremendously.

“There are a lot of youngsters who are coming through and those are the positives. I said it at the beginning of the season that it was going to be a tough year because at one stage 17 out of the 23 players never played against New Zealand sides.

“They are still very young and next season is going to be tough but they are getting better and better‚ which shows that we have the talent. So we just need to develop that talent properly to make sure that they can compete at a top level.”

Lions banking on Hurricanes favour against Crusaders

The Lions have a big job to do this weekend in Durban if they have any hope of finishing with the most points across all of Super Rugby’s logs‚ which ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Captain Adriaan Strauss shared Marais’s sentiments that the future looks bright at the Bulls and said that their fans need to be patient.

“It is difficult to predict what is going to happen in the future but there are a lot of talented youngsters in this squad and there is definitely a bright future for the Bulls‚” Strauss said.

“We need to work hard to get everything in place because we have great players‚ a good system‚ facilities are excellent here and this is a great union to play for.”

Kings priming themselves for a grandstand finish before Super Rugby exit

In a perfect world‚ the Southern Kings and the Cheetahs should have been gifted the prime time 5pm kick-off slot on Saturday to mark their Super ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bulls Team: 15. Warrick Gelant‚ 14. Travis Ismaiel‚ 13. Jesse Kriel‚ 12. Jan Serfontein‚ 11. Duncan Mathews‚ 10. Tian Schoeman‚ 9. Rudy Paige‚ 8. Nick de Jager‚ 7. Jannes Kirsten‚ 6. Shaun Adendorff‚ 5. RG Snyman‚ 4. Jason Jenkins‚ 3. Conraad van Vuurren‚ 2. Adriaan Strauss (capt)‚ 1. Pierre Schoeman

Substitutes: 16. Jaco Visagie‚ 17. Trevor Nyakane‚ 18. John-Roy Jenkinson‚ 19. Ruben van Heerden‚ 20. Ruan Steenkamp‚ 21. Piet Van Zyl‚ 22. Tony Jantjies‚ 23. Burger Odendaal

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Proteas drop JP Duminy for second Test against England, Du Plessis back Cricket
  2. Baxter expects Zebras to kick Bafana again in Francistown Soccer
  3. Masterful Venus Williams oldest Wimbledon finalist for 23 years Sport
  4. Sharks caught between a rock and the Lions Rugby
  5. Stormers bring back their heavy ammunition for Bulls Rugby

Latest Videos

Gomorrah residents warn government: ‘We won’t beg anymore’
Jumbo salvage: Elephant saved from ocean in bizarre rescue mission

Related articles

  1. Sharks caught between a rock and the Lions Rugby
  2. Stormers bring back their heavy ammunition for Bulls Rugby
  3. Lions banking on Hurricanes favour against Crusaders Rugby
  4. French ref arrived at right call Rugby
  5. Kings exit with heads held high Rugby
  6. Kings priming themselves for a grandstand finish before Super Rugby exit Rugby
  7. EW Viljoen ready for Bulls' Bok challenge Rugby
  8. Last dance for axed duo Rugby
  9. Swys de Bruin appointed Lions head coach Rugby
  10. Kings vs Cheetahs is not the end‚ but the beginning Rugby
  11. Lions fill Kiwi pockets Rugby
  12. Sunwolves still in, but only just Rugby
  13. Stormers won't retreat into shell at business end of season Rugby
  14. Southern Kings leave lasting impression in Super Rugby Rugby
  15. Stormers hope for better workout from Bulls than Sunwolves Rugby
X