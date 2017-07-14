It's hard to pick a winner in Wellington
14 July 2017 - 08:13
Rugby 5 is an all-Super Rugby pool this weekend with some very competitive games thrown into the mix.
The pick of the round has to be the all-New Zealand clash between unbeaten Crusaders and Hurricanes.
The Canes are at home and this might give them the edge, but a lot will depend on how many of the All Blacks are rested in both teams after a gruelling series against the British and Irish Lions.
This should be a tight contest and could go either way.
