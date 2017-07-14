Kings and Cheetahs take their bow in Super Rugby

Friday will be the final time we see the Southern Kings and the Cheetahs in Super Rugby and what a show they’ve put on this season.

The Lions and the Sharks are preparing themselves for tough New Zealand challenges while the Stormers need the Bulls to give a solid workout ahead of their playoff.

Southern Kings v Cheetahs – Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium – 7pm

Statistics may have a bikini effect but once those of the Kings and the Cheetahs are compared‚ the Port Elizabeth franchise have been better than the battered Bloemfontein bunch.

The Kings know all too well about the position the Cheetahs are in. They were the bread and butter of the New Zealand sides and they had to console themselves with wins against the Jaguares and the Sunwolves.