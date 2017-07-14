Rugby

Kings and Cheetahs take their bow in Super Rugby

14 July 2017 - 13:30 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Drinks break during the Toyota Cheetahs training session and press conference at Toyota Stadium on July 12, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Drinks break during the Toyota Cheetahs training session and press conference at Toyota Stadium on July 12, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Image: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

Friday will be the final time we see the Southern Kings and the Cheetahs in Super Rugby and what a show they’ve put on this season.

The Lions and the Sharks are preparing themselves for tough New Zealand challenges while the Stormers need the Bulls to give a solid workout ahead of their playoff.

Southern Kings v Cheetahs – Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium – 7pm

Statistics may have a bikini effect but once those of the Kings and the Cheetahs are compared‚ the Port Elizabeth franchise have been better than the battered Bloemfontein bunch.

The Kings know all too well about the position the Cheetahs are in. They were the bread and butter of the New Zealand sides and they had to console themselves with wins against the Jaguares and the Sunwolves.

Nollis Marais ‘learnt a lot’ in his troubled seasons at the Bulls

As he prepared for his last Super Rugby match as head coach of the Bulls against the Stormers at Loftus on Saturday‚ Nollis Marais said he had ...
Sport
21 hours ago

The Kings haven’t been as sharp at home but the wins against the Rebels and the Sharks after their victory in Sydney was proof of their rising stock.

They go into this game on the back of 31-30 wins against the Bulls and the Jaguares on the road. Both these sides have beaten the Cheetahs.

Franco Smith’s side will have their work cut out for them in terms of containing this effervescent coastal side who will want to close their chapter on a high.

Teams:

Kings – 15 Malcolm Jaer‚ 14 Wandile Mjekevu‚ 13 Berton Klaasen‚ 12 Luzuko Vulindlu‚ 11 Makazole Mapimpi‚ 10 Lionel Cronjé (c)‚ 9 Louis Schreuder‚ 8 Andisa Ntsila‚ 7 Tyler Paul‚ 6 Chris Cloete‚ 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys‚ 4 Lubabalo Mtyanda‚ 3 Ross Geldenhuys‚ 2 Michael Willemse‚ 1 Mzamo Majola.

Subs: 16 Martin Bezuidenhout‚ 17 Schalk Ferreira‚ 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen‚ 19 Irne Herbst/Mzwanele Zito‚ 20 Thembelani Bholi‚ 21 Rudi van Rooyen‚ 22 Masixole Banda‚ 23 Waylon Murray/Yaw Penxe.

Sharks caught between a rock and the Lions

It would be easy to say the Sharks are caught between a rock and a hard place‚ and they are.
Sport
22 hours ago

Cheetahs – 15 Clayton Blommetjies‚ 14 William Small-Smith‚ 13 Francois Venter (c)‚ 12 Clinton Swart‚ 11 Raymond Rhule‚ 10 Fred Zeilinga‚ 9 Tian Meyer‚ 8 Niell Jordaan‚ 7 Oupa Mohoje‚ 6 Uzair Cassiem‚ 5 Reniel Hugo‚ 4 Carl Wegner‚ 3 Johan Coetzee‚ 2 Joseph Dweba‚ 1 Ox Nche.

Subs: 16 Reinach Venter‚ 17 Charles Marais‚ 18 Tom Botha‚ 19 Armandt Koster‚ 20 Junior Pokomela‚ 21 Chris Dry‚ 22 Ruan van Rensburg‚ 23 Niel Marais.

Bulls v Stormers – Loftus Versfeld - 3pm

There’s a construction site at the Northern End of the Eastern Sports Ground and that’s exactly where the Bulls are at the moment.

Unlike that development‚ which is coming together‚ the Bulls are nowhere near completion and they’re going to finish below the Kings and outside of the playoff zone for a second consecutive season.

Stormers bring back their heavy ammunition for Bulls

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has brought back all his available big guns for this weekend’s Super Rugby clash against the Bulls at Loftus.
Sport
23 hours ago

They still have the prospect of being glorified warm-up opponents for their bitter Western Cape rivals‚ who made better use of their home matches against their New Zealand counterparts to ensure they will be living to fight another day.

The Stormers‚ themselves‚ are far from a finished product but they have been better than the Bulls since the start of the season.

Whether they are ready for another New Zealand challenge after last year’s embarrassing manhandling against the Chiefs at home is at question.

Teams:

Bulls –15 Warrick Gelant‚ 14 Travis Ismaiel‚ 13 Jesse Kriel‚ 12 Jan Serfontein‚ 11 Duncan Mathews‚ 10 Tian Schoeman‚ 9 Rudy Paige‚ 8 Nick de Jager‚ 7 Jannes Kirsten‚ 6 Shaun Adendorff‚ 5 RG Snyman‚ 4 Jason Jenkins‚ 3 Conraad van Vuuren‚ 2 Adriaan Strauss (c)‚ 1 Pierre Schoeman.

Subs: 16 Jaco Visagie‚ 17 Trevor Nyakane‚ 18 John-Roy Jenkinson‚ 19 Ruben van Heerden‚ 20 Ruan Steenkamp‚ 21 Piet Van Zyl‚ 22 Tony Jantjies‚ 23 Burger Odendaal.

Lions banking on Hurricanes favour against Crusaders

The Lions have a big job to do this weekend in Durban if they have any hope of finishing with the most points across all of Super Rugby’s logs‚ which ...
Sport
1 day ago

Stormers – 15 Dillyn Leyds‚ 14 Cheslin Kolbe‚ 13 EW Viljoen‚ 12 Damian de Allende‚ 11 Seabelo Senatla‚ 10 Damian Willemse‚ 9 Jano Vermaak‚ 8 Nizaam Carr‚ 7 Rynhardt Elstadt‚ 6 Siya Kolisi (c)‚ 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ 4 Eben Etzebeth‚ 3 Frans Malherbe‚ 2 Bongi Mbonambi‚ 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Subs: 16 Ramone Samuels‚ 17 Steven Kitshoff‚ 18 Wilco Louw‚ 19 Chris van Zyl‚ 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ 21 Justin Phillips‚ 22 Juan de Jongh‚ 23 Dan Kriel.

Sharks v Lions – King's Park – 5.15pm

Sharks coach Robert du Preez is expecting his team to make amends for their 34-29 loss on April Fool’s Day while his outgoing Lions counterpart‚ Johan Ackermann‚ is wary of how the Sharks will approach this game.

By the time these sides meet‚ they will know about their quarterfinal opponents and destinations.

Kings priming themselves for a grandstand finish before Super Rugby exit

In a perfect world‚ the Southern Kings and the Cheetahs should have been gifted the prime time 5pm kick-off slot on Saturday to mark their Super ...
Sport
1 day ago

The Sharks know they have to make the Trans-Indian Ocean trip to either Wellington or Christchurch while the Lions will get their first taste of New Zealand teams after gorging themselves on Australian and South African delicacies.

For these sides‚ momentum is going to be everything and it is the derby to close off all derbies.

Teams:

Sharks – 15 Lwazi Mvovo‚ 14 Kobus van Wyk‚ 13 Lukhanyo Am‚ 12 André Esterhuizen‚ 11 Sbusiso Nkosi‚ 10 Garth April‚ 9 Cobus Reinach‚ 8 Daniel du Preez‚ 7 Jean-Luc du Preez‚ 6 Philip van der Walt (c)‚ 5 Stephan Lewies‚ 4 Etienne Oosthuizen‚ 3 Coenie Oosthuizen‚ 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle‚ 1 Thomas du Toit.

Subs: 16 Stephan Coetzee‚ 17 Juan Schoeman‚ 18 Lourens Adriaanse‚ 19 Jean Droste‚ 20 Tera Mtembu‚ 21 Michael Claassens‚ 22 Curwin Bosch‚ 23 Jeremy Ward.

Swys de Bruin appointed Lions head coach

Swys de Bruin was on Tuesday officially unveiled as the next coach of the Lions and Golden Lions.
Sport
2 days ago

Lions – 15 Andries Coetzee‚ 14 Ruan Combrinck‚ 13 Lionel Mapoe‚ 12 Harold Vorster‚ 11 Courtnall Skosan‚ 10 Elton Jantjies‚ 9 Ross Cronjé‚ 8 Ruan Ackermann‚ 7 Kwagga Smith‚ 6 Jaco Kriel‚ 5 Franco Mostert‚ 4 Andries Ferreira‚ 3 Ruan Dreyer‚ 2 Malcolm Marx‚ 1 Jacques van Rooyen.

Subs: 16 Akker van der Merwe‚ 17 Corné Fourie‚ 18 Johannes Jonker‚ 19 Lourens Erasmus‚ 20 Cyle Brink‚ 21 Faf de Klerk‚ 22 Rohan Janse van Rensburg‚ 23 Sylvian Mahuza.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Klate has sights set on PE‚ but can stand one more year of Hunt's brutal ... Soccer
  2. Strauss wants Bulls to end on a high against Stormers Rugby
  3. Baxter asks for perspective for Bafana's CHAN assignment against Botswana Soccer
  4. Kings and Cheetahs take their bow in Super Rugby Rugby
  5. SA win toss and bat against England in 2nd Test Cricket

Latest Videos

Man stuck inside ATM slips 'please help me' notes
One dead as Singapore bridge collapses

Related articles

  1. Sharks will give Lions 'run for their money' - Du Preez Rugby
  2. It's hard to pick a winner in Wellington Rugby
  3. Nollis Marais ‘learnt a lot’ in his troubled seasons at the Bulls Rugby
  4. Sharks caught between a rock and the Lions Rugby
  5. Stormers bring back their heavy ammunition for Bulls Rugby
  6. Lions banking on Hurricanes favour against Crusaders Rugby
  7. French ref arrived at right call Rugby
  8. Kings exit with heads held high Rugby
  9. Kings priming themselves for a grandstand finish before Super Rugby exit Rugby
  10. EW Viljoen ready for Bulls' Bok challenge Rugby
  11. Last dance for axed duo Rugby
  12. Swys de Bruin appointed Lions head coach Rugby
  13. Kings vs Cheetahs is not the end‚ but the beginning Rugby
  14. Lions fill Kiwi pockets Rugby
  15. Sunwolves still in, but only just Rugby
  16. Stormers won't retreat into shell at business end of season Rugby
  17. Southern Kings leave lasting impression in Super Rugby Rugby
  18. Stormers hope for better workout from Bulls than Sunwolves Rugby
  19. Stormers beat Brumbies to third Super finals spot Rugby
  20. Kings give establishment middle finger after Super Rugby drop Sport
X