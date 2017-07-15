Rugby

Bulls go down to Stormers at Loftus

15 July 2017 - 17:53 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Luzuko Vulindlu (N0.12) of the Southern King tackles Adriaan Strauss of the Bulls during the Super Rugby match at Loftus Versfeld on July 08, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Luzuko Vulindlu (N0.12) of the Southern King tackles Adriaan Strauss of the Bulls during the Super Rugby match at Loftus Versfeld on July 08, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Bulls ended Super Rugby season with their 11th defeat of the campaign after they were beaten 41-33 by the Stormers in Pretoria on Saturday afternoon.

It was a disappointing end to a campaign that promised much for the Bulls given the quality of their squad but delivered only four wins out of 15 and the sacking of coach Nollis Marais midway through the season.

This season, where they have lost five out of eight matches at home, will go down as the poorest for the Bulls since 2002 where they went the entire season without winning.

For the visitors, they came into this clash already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition where they will face the Chiefs at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday.

Bulls opened the scoring through Jason Jenkins after seven minutes when he touched down despite attention from a few Stormers defenders and Tiaan Schoeman converted after the decision was confirmed by the TMO.

Bulls’ lead did not last long as two minutes later Chelsin Kolbe evaded six tackles on his way to scoring a try and Damian Willemse easily found the middle of the poles as the score remained tied 7-7.

Stormers increased their lead in the 15th minute through Sikhumbuzo Notshe but Willemse failed to convert and shortly after that the Bulls responded with a try of their own by Duncan Matthews which was converted by Schoeman.

Bulls increased the lead just before the hour mark when after an attacking move, Matthwes offloaded to Jesse Kriel who ran to touch down under the poles and Schoeman kicked his third conversion.

After a spell where both teams tested each other, Bulls captain Adriaan Strauss was penalised for a high tackle on EW Viljoen in the 32nd minute and Willimse scored a penalty.

Stormers took the lead a few minutes after Willimse’s penalty with a try by Dillon Leyds which was unconverted and they held on to go to the break with a narrow 22-21 lead.

Bulls were reduced to 14 men after Conrad van Vuuren saw yellow for a high tackle on Leyds after 52 minutes and the Stormers took immediate advantage of their numerical supremacy with Siya Kolisi scoring a try that was converted by Willemse.

On the hour mark, Leyds released the ball to Willemse and got the better of backtracking Bulls defender Warrick Gelant to score the Stormers’ fifth try of the afternoon which he failed to convert himself.

In the 65th minute, substitute Piet van Zyl scored a try on the corner for the Bulls and Schoeman failed to convert from a tight angle but two minutes later Kriel intercepted a loose ball to score his second of the afternoon which was converted by Tony Jantjies.

With two minutes left in the clock, Senatla scored Stormers’ sixth try of the afternoon that was converted by Kolbe to put this match beyond any reasonable doubt.

Scorers

Bulls (21)     33

Tries: Jenkins, Matthews, Kriel (2), Van Zyl

Conversions:  Schoeman (3), Jantjies (1)

Yellow Card: Van Vuurren

Stormers       (22)     41

Tries: Kolbe, Notshe, Leyds, Kolisi, Willimse, Senatla

Conversions: Willemse (3), Kolbe (1)

Penalty: Willemse

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Lions get the better of the Sharsks Rugby
  2. Bafana beat Botswana 2-0 Soccer
  3. Bulls go down to Stormers at Loftus Rugby
  4. Roger Federer, from Mr Angry to Mr Perfect Sport
  5. England take the fight to Proteas Cricket

Latest Videos

Man stuck inside ATM slips 'please help me' notes
One dead as Singapore bridge collapses

Related articles

  1. Sunwolves end horror year by flooring Blues Rugby
  2. Cheetahs stage late dramatic come back to bite Southern Kings Rugby
  3. Strauss wants Bulls to end on a high against Stormers Rugby
  4. Kings and Cheetahs take their bow in Super Rugby Rugby
  5. Sharks will give Lions 'run for their money' - Du Preez Rugby
  6. It's hard to pick a winner in Wellington Rugby
  7. Nollis Marais ‘learnt a lot’ in his troubled seasons at the Bulls Rugby
  8. Sharks caught between a rock and the Lions Rugby
  9. Stormers bring back their heavy ammunition for Bulls Rugby
  10. Lions banking on Hurricanes favour against Crusaders Rugby
  11. French ref arrived at right call Rugby
  12. Kings exit with heads held high Rugby
  13. Kings priming themselves for a grandstand finish before Super Rugby exit Rugby
  14. EW Viljoen ready for Bulls' Bok challenge Rugby
  15. Last dance for axed duo Rugby
X