Lions 'will live and die playing exciting rugby'

It will of course raise questions about how the Lions are likely to perform if they meet New Zealand opposition.

While they improved towards the end, their set pieces were far from accurate, and the coach lamented his team's propensity for losing the ball in contact.

"It wasn't good enough. We have to look at the penalties we gave away at scrum time. There were also soft moments like the try we gave away.

"But I am very proud of the guys for being top of the log and being in the play-offs. It is now in our hands."

Although the Lions performed a league double over the Sharks this season, Ackermann warned that it would count for nothing this Saturday.

"Last year the Crusaders beat us in the league stages at Ellis Park, but then we replayed them in the quarterfinals and beat them. Our mindset will remain the same. We want to honour God for the talent he gave us and we want to score tries. The result will look after itself. We will live and die by playing an

exciting brand of rugby."

In the other quarterfinals the Brumbies host the Hurricanes, the Crusaders meet the Highlanders and the Stormers are at home to the Chiefs.