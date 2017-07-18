Sharks coast to an easy win despite being down to 14 men in Craven Week

The highly fancied Eastern Province sides disappointed while Namibia and the Leopards put in big performances.

However‚ the Sharks put down a massive statement against the Bulls and will look at Wednesday's game with keen interest.

They are highly likely to play the winners of the Western Province v Lions game that will headline the third day of the 54th edition of Craven Week.

Sharks 53 – 33 Blue Bulls A powerful first half from the coastal side allowed the Sharks to coast to an easy win despite being down to 14 men.

The Sharks went into the break leading 38-7 with scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba‚ number eight Phendulani Buthelezi and wing Cham Zondeki showing their class.