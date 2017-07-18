Stormers have hope at Newlands

On paper the Stormers don't have much of a chance of beating the Chiefs in this weekend's Super Rugby quarterfinal at Newlands.

But the home team will draw on recent successes in their build-up to the clash.

In 45 matches, New Zealand teams have won 42 of 45 clashes this season for an incredible 93.3% success rate.

But two of those three defeats were inflicted by the Stormers - on the Chiefs and Blues. Both at Newlands. So there is hope.

Saturday's quarterfinal against the Chiefs is a repeat of last year's encounter at the same stage, at the same venue.

The Chiefs shocked the Stormers with their intensity and skill, winning 60-21 to humble the Cape Town side.

But when the sides met in early April, the Stormers won 34-26, completing an astonishing turnaround after their 2016 humiliation.

"So we will study what we did right and look at the positives from the win and use them. But they also exploited us in one or two areas, so we have to learn from that," said coach Robbie Fleck.

- TimesLIVE