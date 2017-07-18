The Stormers have shown they can score tries this season‚ which is a positive development‚ but they have occasionally lost defensive shape in their quest.

It’s an aspect of their game they admit they will have to sharpen up when they take on the Chiefs at Newlands on Saturday.

The Super Rugby quarterfinal is a repeat of last year‚ when the Stormers lost 60-21 to the Chiefs at Newlands.

This year they beat the Chiefs 34-26 in Cape Town in Pool play and have also beaten the Blues at home. So far the Cape side has scored 64 tries in 15 Pool matches‚ which has included matches against the five New Zealand franchises.