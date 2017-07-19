Sharks gearing for their most important match of the season

Sharks' tank engine prop Thomas du Toit says Saturday's Super Rugby quarterfinal against the Lions will be their most important match of the season.

The Sharks have had many key Super Rugby clashes in the past but with the team developing under coach Robert du Preez‚ their season will be gauged on what they have planned for the Lions.

The Lions didn't have to get out of second gear to beat the Sharks at King's Park on Saturday.

A play-off game in Johannesburg will be a tough ask for the Sharks.