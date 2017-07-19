Rugby

Sharks gearing for their most important match of the season

19 July 2017
Sharks' tank engine prop Thomas du Toit says Saturday's Super Rugby quarterfinal against the Lions will be their most important match of the season.

The Sharks have had many key Super Rugby clashes in the past but with the team developing under coach Robert du Preez‚ their season will be gauged on what they have planned for the Lions.

The Lions have won 14 matches on the bounce and haven't looked like they're going to lose a game after they sent a second string side to Beunos Aires.

“At this stage‚ I think it's the most important Super Rugby match for us this season and I think the guys realise that and they're going to perform on the weekend‚" Du Toit said.

"I take confidence out of the fact the game will be in Johannesburg and I didn't mind where the game was going to be played. I know it sounds clichéd but that's how it is.

“We are up for the game and the fact it's a quarterfinal‚ I think it makes all of the difference because everyone is up for the game and they know what's at stake.”

Du Toit could find himself squaring up against newly capped Springbok tighthead prop Ruan Dreyer‚ who's had a storming season in Julian Redelinghuys's injury enforced absence.

The Lions have had a solid scrum from which the majority of their tries have been scored.

That platform has allowed Ross Cronje and Elton Jantjies to thrive and those who have done well have gone on to higher achievements with the Springboks.

Du Toit knows Dreyer and company pose a threat that could be match-turning‚ if not match-winning but they have a plan to deal with the Lions' potent set-piece.

“I need to give credit to where it is due and Dreyer has done well. He's come through the ranks. He's done very well and I appreciate the work he's put in to get where he is at the moment.

"However‚ reputation don't count for much between the four lines‚” Du Toit said.

“The scrum is the platform they play off and that's also something we also do. We need to have the perfect base for the backline to play off and disrupt their ball as much as possible.”

- TimesLIVE

