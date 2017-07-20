Rugby

Can the Sharks become first visiting team to win at Ellis Park this season?

20 July 2017 - 13:15 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Jeremy Ward with Jean-Luc du Preez and Kobus van Wyk during the Cell C Sharks training session at Growthpoint Kings Park on May 08, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Jeremy Ward with Jean-Luc du Preez and Kobus van Wyk during the Cell C Sharks training session at Growthpoint Kings Park on May 08, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Sharks wing Kobus van Wyk says they will need to be as fearless and as ruthless as Vikings in their attempt to beat the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Having lost to a full strength Lions unit that didn't quite need to shift into all gears at King's Park in their round-robin clash‚ the Sharks will have to die with their boots on if they are to become the first visiting team to win at Ellis Park this season.

“Even if we went to Christchurch or Johannesburg for the play-off game‚ we'd still have to burn our ships to go through.

"When the Vikings conquered other lands‚ when they went ashore‚ they burnt their ships when they took over that specific land to make sure they don't go back. We'll need to do something similar on Saturday‚” Van Wyk said.

Small believes Van Rensburg should start for the Lions against the Sharks

Former Springbok wing James Small believes Rohan Janse van Rensburg should get a starting berth for the Lions when they clash with the Sharks in ...
Sport
1 day ago

“We need to keep more of the ball and our strike-rate from the scrums wasn't the best. We need to make sure we keep the ball past the first three phases and make sure we stop them from coming around the corner.

"Hopefully it will be third time lucky on Saturday and we get to beat them.”

Van Wyk conceded they had a to lot to improve on‚ especially with the fact they were in a difficult place because of the unexpected Hurricanes result against the Crusaders.

If they beat the Lions‚ they would have been required to travel to New Zealand for their play-off game.

Wrong teams got the Super Rugby chop‚ says Johan Ackermann

Outgoing Lions coach Johan Ackermann believes the wrong teams have been excluded from Super Rugby for the 2018 season.
Sport
4 days ago

That would have meant pulling off an impossible stunt as no South African team has won a play-off game in New Zealand.

Van Wyk said keeping Elton Jantjies and Ross Cronje quiet is going to be crucial to their plans.

Before that though‚ they need to tame the ferocious Lions forward pack that's given the Springbok half-back pairing the necessary platform to thrive.

“We were outplayed on the weekend and that's why we've been working on our set-phases and that's something we know we need to rectify.

Sharks gearing for their most important match of the season

Sharks' tank engine prop Thomas du Toit says Saturday's Super Rugby quarterfinal against the Lions will be their most important match of the season.
Sport
1 day ago

"The Lions are a good outfit and we need to give them credit. But we know we stuck to our guns and our defence was very good. I think we can handle them‚” Van Wyk said.

“We need to put pressure on their playmakers but if our forwards can pitch up and win that corner‚ then I think we'll be in business. I think the boys are keen to play this weekend.”

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Settled Stormers quietly confident of upsetting Chiefs Rugby
  2. Amajimbos ready for their Under-17 Mozambique counterparts Soccer
  3. The Currie Cup for us is about getting confidence back, says John Mitchell Rugby
  4. VOTE: Who has the best kit out of Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns? Soccer
  5. Sascoc to appoint external firm to handle probe into allegations against ... Sport

Latest Videos

Gone In 60 Seconds - Car Hijacked At Joburg Petrol Station
Metropolitan - We see you. We’re for you. (FULL TV COMMERCIAL)

Related articles

  1. Kriel's decision to quit school and focus on boxing goes under scrutiny on ... Rugby
  2. A lot can be won for SA rugby in quarterfinals Rugby
  3. Whistle blows on Currie Cup Rugby
  4. Rohan 'vital' for Lions Rugby
  5. Border teams receive yet another hiding at Craven Week Rugby
  6. Western Province and Golden Lions flex their muscles at Craven Week Rugby
  7. Currie Cup battling for relevance in congested calendar Rugby
  8. Small believes Van Rensburg should start for the Lions against the Sharks Rugby
  9. Sharks gearing for their most important match of the season Rugby
  10. Sharks seem to be on a hiding to nothing Rugby
  11. Sharks coast to an easy win despite being down to 14 men in Craven Week Rugby
  12. Cane lauds Kolisi as Chiefs go on charm offensive Rugby
  13. Stormers need to sharpen defence to trouble Chiefs Rugby
  14. Can the Sharks avoid a Lions mauling at Ellis Park on Saturday? Rugby
  15. No shocks at Craven Week Rugby
X