Sharks wing Kobus van Wyk says they will need to be as fearless and as ruthless as Vikings in their attempt to beat the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Having lost to a full strength Lions unit that didn't quite need to shift into all gears at King's Park in their round-robin clash‚ the Sharks will have to die with their boots on if they are to become the first visiting team to win at Ellis Park this season.

“Even if we went to Christchurch or Johannesburg for the play-off game‚ we'd still have to burn our ships to go through.

"When the Vikings conquered other lands‚ when they went ashore‚ they burnt their ships when they took over that specific land to make sure they don't go back. We'll need to do something similar on Saturday‚” Van Wyk said.