Sharks team to watch in Saturday's main game at Craven Week

The Sharks will be the team to watch in Saturday's main game after the rugby lesson they administered to South-Western Districts while the Eastern Province sides made up for their opening match disappointed.

The Bulls were also on the receiving end of an unexpected and brutal hammering.

Sharks 65 – 26 South-Western Districts The Sharks were expected to take the Eagles apart and they did so in a manner so convincing it will send shockwaves to the side they will meet in Saturday's main game.

Their display of pace‚ power‚ precision and cohesion was too much for South-Western Districts.

They put up a manful performance but in the face of the above par game management displayed by Jaden Hendrickse and Sanele Nohamba‚ the Sharks created gaps where there weren't any.