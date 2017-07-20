Sharks team to watch in Saturday's main game at Craven Week
The Sharks will be the team to watch in Saturday's main game after the rugby lesson they administered to South-Western Districts while the Eastern Province sides made up for their opening match disappointed.
The Bulls were also on the receiving end of an unexpected and brutal hammering.
Sharks 65 – 26 South-Western Districts The Sharks were expected to take the Eagles apart and they did so in a manner so convincing it will send shockwaves to the side they will meet in Saturday's main game.
Their display of pace‚ power‚ precision and cohesion was too much for South-Western Districts.
They put up a manful performance but in the face of the above par game management displayed by Jaden Hendrickse and Sanele Nohamba‚ the Sharks created gaps where there weren't any.
If there weren't gaps‚ JJ van der Mescht‚ Phendulani Buthelezi and Celimpilo Gumede blasted holes the backs easily exploited.
They will be a handful on Saturday.
To their credit‚ South-Western Districts tried to fight but the Sharks had too much class.
Namibia 30 – 57 Leopards Namibia's dream Craven Week run was brutally cut short but a ruthless Leopards side in another high scoring encounter.
The North West side scored eight of the 13 tries with Hanru van Rooyen and Betru Jones snatching braces.
To their credit‚ Namibia never spat the dummy with their five tries with day two star Gershwin Mouton again among the try scorers.
Eastern Province 37 – 0 Blue Bulls In what was expected to be one of the more competitive encounters‚ Eastern Province made up for their disappointing day two showing with a right-royal hammering of the Bulls in the midday game.
Eastern Province ran incisive lines and punished the Bulls' defensive profligacy.
The Bulls never looked like scoring as Bevan Prinsloo's work on the ground denied them clean ball.
The hardworking openside flanker was rewarded with a brace while Ayabonga Matroos‚ Rodwill Baatjies‚ Juandre Sabbat and Le Kleu Stokes were the other try scorers.
Falcons 52 – 60 Griquas With 112 points scored in this game‚ the eight points that separated the Griquas from the Falcons summed up the defensively lax but exciting nature of the game.
The 17 tries were equally split with the Griquas scoring nine and eight by the Valke.
Edrich Brand‚ Craig Okhuis‚ Charles Williams‚ Wium Becker‚ Timothy Harding and Ramon Sauls shared the tries for Griquas while Ruben Beytell's hattrick alongside Leshley October's brace underpinned the Valke's brave effort.
Eastern Province Country Districts 34-14 Zimbabwe EPCD finally righted their tournament with a hard-fought 20-point win over Zimbabwe in early morning conditions.
The six tries were well spread with centre Jack Allanson securing a brace.
Claude Jacobs‚ Johann Lombard‚ Matt Robertson and Jason Brown were the other try scorers as the Eastern Province back prospered from the platform laid by their powerful forwards.
Zimbabwe were much better in this encounter with Matsvaishe Nyamarebvu adding a brace‚ improving from his day two performance when he was Zimbabwe's best performer in a miserable showing against the Leopards.
- TimesLIVE
