“They didn't contest a single ruck‚” Lions assistant coach Swys de Bruin noted sagely about last week's clash the visitors won 27-10 in Durban.

De Bruin believes not much can be read into last week's contest.

The Sharks‚ he argues‚ will be a different beast at Ellis Park.

“I expect them to attack the breakdown with everything they've got and that they will attack our set piece.

“I don't think Robert (du Preez‚ the Sharks coach) wanted to show anything. We didn't want to show much either‚” said De Bruin tacitly‚ admitting that they too have bigger fish to fry.