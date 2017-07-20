Whistle blows on Currie Cup

Super Rugby still has three weeks to run but the Currie Cup begins tomorrow, providing further evidence that the grand old lady of tournaments is becoming increasingly meaningless.

The Sharks and the Golden Lions will be in Currie Cup action this weekend, though their two Super Rugby teams will meet in that competition's quarterfinal on Saturday.

It is the earliest the Currie Cup has started since Super Rugby moved to the conference system in 2011.

The cup will face a further challenge this year when the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings compete in the northern hemisphere's Pro 12 tournament, to start in September.

Griquas host the Blue Bulls in the domestic cup competition on Saturday, with the Pumas and the Golden Lions clashing on Sunday.