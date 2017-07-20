Rugby

Whistle blows on Currie Cup

20 July 2017 - 08:31 By By CRAIG RAY
Western Province coach Allister Coetzee and captain Deon Fourie celebrate winning the Currie Cup last year.
Western Province coach Allister Coetzee and captain Deon Fourie celebrate winning the Currie Cup last year.
Image: TMG

Super Rugby still has three weeks to run but the Currie Cup begins tomorrow, providing further evidence that the grand old lady of tournaments is becoming increasingly meaningless.

The Sharks and the Golden Lions will be in Currie Cup action this weekend, though their two Super Rugby teams will meet in that competition's quarterfinal on Saturday.

It is the earliest the Currie Cup has started since Super Rugby moved to the conference system in 2011.

The cup will face a further challenge this year when the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings compete in the northern hemisphere's Pro 12 tournament, to start in September.

Griquas host the Blue Bulls in the domestic cup competition on Saturday, with the Pumas and the Golden Lions clashing on Sunday.

Most read

  1. Kriel's decision to quit school and focus on boxing goes under scrutiny on ... Rugby
  2. Coach uncertainty a bad smell in SA dressingroom Cricket
  3. Jose Mourinho treating Manchester derby as training session Soccer
  4. Maritzburg United sign Ghana international goalkeeper Richard Ofori Soccer
  5. Kevin Pietersen slams England top order after South Africa rout Cricket

Latest Videos

Great white shark spotted at surfing event in Jeffrey's Bay
SA musicians’ final tribute jam for Ray Phiri
X