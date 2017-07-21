Hurricanes wear down Brumbies to advance to Super Rugby semis

Defending champions Wellington Hurricanes scored 20 unanswered points in a dominant second half to keep alive their Super Rugby title hopes and end Australia's ACT Brumbies bid in Canberra on Friday.

The Hurricanes were relentless in the second term to overcome a 16-15 half-time deficit and end the Brumbies' season in a 35-16 victory to reach the semi-finals.

The New Zealanders will face the winner of the all-South African quarter-final Saturday between the Golden Lions and the Coastal Sharks next week.

The fired-up Australian conference champions, with Stephen Larkham in his final game as coach, unsettled the Hurricanes in the opening half, but were pinned in their own half in the second period as the Kiwis exerted enormous pressure to crack the home side wide open.